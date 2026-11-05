2-Year Doping Ban For Ana Barbosu, And the Jordan Chiles Medal Saga Takes A Wild Turn

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Gymnast Ana Barbosu has been slapped with a two-year suspension from competition, a massive development that throws a fresh curveball into the already wild Olympic bronze medal dispute involving Jordan Chiles. Barbosu, the Romanian gymnast who ended up with the bronze in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics after Chiles’ medal was initially stripped, will now miss the 2028 Summer Olympics entirely. This isn’t just a minor setback; it’s a bombshell that could have major repercussions for a controversy that’s been dragging on for months.

The Court’s Ruling and What It Means

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) partially upheld a provisional suspension handed down back in May by the International Testing Agency (ITA). Why the ban? Barbosu committed “three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period,” an anti-doping violation. Basically, athletes have to tell the agency where they’ll be for a 60-minute window so they can be tested, and Barbosu didn’t do it three times. The CAS ruled on Wednesday, November 4, to uphold the ban, though they are letting Barbosu’s competitive results since December 2025 stand. The 20-year-old, currently a sophomore at Stanford University, had appealed the initial provisional suspension in August. This means she’s out of commission for two full years, a lifetime in gymnastics.

Barbosu’s Side of the Story and the Lingering Dispute

Barbosu herself addressed the alleged violation back in May on her Instagram Stories. She acknowledged the challenge of moving to the U.S. and starting college, calling it “a big transition.” She also clarified, “To be clear, this situation has nothing to do with prohibited substances, and I have been grateful for the guidance and support throughout the process.” It is not about prohibited substances, but the failure to be available for testing is still a serious anti-doping violation.

This whole situation exploded into the public eye back in August 2024 during the Paris Olympics floor exercise final. Chiles initially finished fifth with a score of 13.666. Barbosu and her Romanian teammate, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, were ahead of her, scoring 13.700. Chiles’ coach challenged the decision, arguing her difficulty score was too low. The CAS agreed, boosting Chiles to third place, bumping Barbosu and Maneca-Voinea down. Then, the Romanian Olympic committee fought back. The CAS reversed course, putting Chiles back to fifth and reinstating the original scores. Chiles and USA Gymnastics haven’t given up, appealing ever since, and the case is still ongoing. A final resolution for the medal itself could come by May 2027, when the CAS is set to rehear the case, per USA Today. With Barbosu now suspended, this already complex saga just got a whole lot more intense, and you can bet everyone involved is watching that 2027 date like a hawk.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.