Jesse Legree's 1,110 Receiving Yards and 14 TDs Just Sent a Shot Across the College Football NIL Bow

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College football’s NIL market is absolutely buzzing right now, and the biggest story emerging is how on-field dominance translates directly into off-field paydays. It is a headache for coaches and front office staffs dealing with player retention, but for the players themselves, breakout production means huge leverage. A few guys are already setting themselves up for massive pay increases when those NIL contracts get renegotiated.

Oregon State’s Freshman Phenom Is Built Different

Let’s talk about Jesse Legree, the wide receiver out of Oregon State. This dude is a midseason All-American, and in a move that signals everything about the new era, he just announced he’s staying with the Beavers for 2027 with a fresh contract. Oregon State isn’t even sweating the transfer portal or teams trying to poach their star because they locked him up. Through only eight games this season, Legree leads the entire FBS in receiving yards with a ridiculous 1,110 and a stunning 14 touchdowns. He is flat-out outperforming Ohio State Heisman candidate Jeremiah Smith in both those categories, and his 20.9 yards per catch average is ninth-best nationally. For a former three-star recruit out of Baltimore, Maryland, to be the most impactful first-year player across the country? That’s insane, and he’s getting rewarded for it. Just look at some of his game logs: 240 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech, 191 yards and three TDs against San Diego State, and 156 yards with three scores at Colorado State. The kid is a monster.

Quarterback Grit and Running Back Power Are Also Cashing In

Jesse Legree isn’t the only one seeing his stock soar. Kamario Taylor, the quarterback for Mississippi State, was absolutely tearing it up before a toe injury against Alabama unfortunately ended his season. Before that, though, he had the Bulldogs at No. 16 in the AP Poll after a 4-0 start, throwing for 15 total touchdown passes and racking up over 1,000 yards of total offense. Despite all the transfer rumors swirling around him during that hot streak, Taylor has been vocal about his love for Mississippi State. He dropped a quote earlier this fall that tells you everything you need to know about his loyalty: “They don’t know the type of person I am. My mom always told me that once you start something, you have to finish it.” You gotta respect that. Folks close to the program are confident he’s staying put, which is huge for them.

Then there’s Nate Sheppard, the running back for Duke. He is one of the nation’s leading rushers, and everyone knew his workload would go up without Darian Mensah, but nobody expected this level of production. Sheppard’s got 972 yards on the ground and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, proving to be the consistent engine for Manny Diaz’s offense. This kid is already looking like a preseason frontrunner for the Doak Walker Award in 2027. And keep an eye on Andrew Zock, the EDGE rusher from Toledo. He’s been a total game-wrecker and is looking like a shoe-in to be a Power Four starter next season. These guys are putting on a show, and their bank accounts are gonna reflect it.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.