Walker Kessler Said Domantas Sabonis ‘Kicked My Tail,' and Lakers Fans Should Be PUMPED

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Walker Kessler doesn’t mince words. After Wednesday’s 116-103 win against the Sacramento Kings, the big man straight up told reporters that Domantas Sabonis “definitely got my tail kicked a little bit in the first three quarters.” But here’s the kicker: that same Kessler exploded in the fourth quarter, delivering a signature performance that helped fuel the Lakers’ third straight victory.

From Rough Start to Resurgence

For the first three quarters, Kessler was struggling to find his rhythm, tallying just five points, three rebounds, and two steals. It was a far cry from the kind of production we’ve seen from him this season. His counterpart, Domantas Sabonis, was absolutely grinding, putting up 16 points, a whopping 17 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass, plus an assist and a steal. Sabonis is a rugged, brawny big man, unafraid to launch elbows and hips for space, and he’s nasty at threading passes. He was getting the best of Kessler, no doubt about it.

But then, something clicked. Kessler flipped the switch in the final frame. He went off for 10 points, five rebounds, four blocks, and one steal in just the fourth quarter alone! He finished the game with 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and one steal, numbers much more in line with the 25-year-old’s early season expectations. Even though Sabonis, at 30, is a tough cover and likely past his All-NBA peak, he’s still a good player. For Kessler to absorb that kind of punishment for three quarters and still mentally battle back to finish strong? That’s the kind of resilience that wins games.

Luka’s Magic and What it Means

That kind of fight from Kessler was crucial, especially when you consider the overall team effort. The Lakers secured their third straight win, and let’s be real, Luka Dončić was doing Luka things, notching his fourth consecutive 40-point outing. That kind of white-hot scoring obviously boosts any win probability, but Kessler’s ability to stay in the game mentally and contribute big when it mattered, after facing such a physical challenge, is incredibly encouraging for the Lakers. It shows a depth of character that you need from your young stars.

High Stakes: Next Up, Portland

The grind doesn’t stop. Friday night brings another colossal challenge when Donovan Clingan and the West-leading, 6-1 Portland Trail Blazers roll into town. This isn’t just any regular season game; it’s the Lakers’ second meeting with Portland this year and, even bigger, their second NBA Cup Group Play game. Remember how they blew a big lead to the Golden State Warriors last Friday in their opening NBA Cup matchup? Yeah, that means they *must* win this one to keep any hope of advancing to the Quarterfinals alive. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Can Kessler and the crew keep this winning streak going and lock down a crucial Cup victory? You know we’ll be watching.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Silver Screen and Roll.