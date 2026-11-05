Davey Grant, 40, Says He'll Be ‘Absolutely Devastated' to Retire, and He's Still Coming for the Top 10

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Davey Grant, at 40 years old, can’t even imagine a life without fighting, admitting he’ll be “absolutely devastated” when he finally hangs up his gloves. This isn’t some offhand comment. He’s got a fire that still burns, and despite the years, he’s still chasing big goals in the bantamweight division, including a shot at the top 10.

The Grind Never Stops For Grant

Grant, who boasts a 16-8 MMA record and a 9-7 UFC slate, is gearing up for his next challenge this Saturday on the UFC Fight Night 293 main card at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas. He’s facing a serious up-and-comer in Elijah Smith, who’s a full 16 years his junior. You’d think the age gap would slow a guy down, but not Grant. He’s still got that deep-seated desire to compete. He told MMA Junkie and other reporters recently, “I just love it so much. I just don’t want it to stop.” This isn’t just talk; it’s a philosophy. He believes the harder he trains, the better he performs. Keeping himself healthy means he can keep doing what he loves for longer. And that’s exactly what he’s doing. “I love the competition. I love being in fight camp,” Grant said, even noting his current camp has been “a real long fight camp, and I love it.” He thrives on the push: “I love knowing that I’ve got to go and test myself, and push myself, and stay as healthy, getting myself in the best shape.”

A Young Lion and a Veteran’s Last Roar

Elijah Smith (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) is no joke. The kid is riding some serious momentum, coming off a highlight-reel slam knockout of Toshiomi Kazama and then a submission win over Su Young You back in March. Grant knows what he’s up against, giving credit where it’s due. “He’s a great fighter,” Grant said of Smith, calling him a “young up-and-comer, like one of those guys who’s probably started doing MMA since he was about 4 years old.” Smith’s got fighting in his blood, too, with a dad who came from the UFC, so he’s “definitely well schooled and knows a hell of a lot about the game.” But even with all that respect, Grant’s confidence isn’t wavering. “It’s going to be a great test, but that’s what I’m here for,” he stated, adding a classic fighter’s line: “He’s good everywhere, and then I’m just going to be better.” With plenty of tread left, Grant hopes to squeeze in three more fights next year, aiming for his ultimate career goal: “I really, really want to try and get knocking on the doors and fighting guys in the top 10. That’s where I feel like I want to be, and I would be really happy with my career when I retired if I was up there.”

Grant takes on rising bantamweight Elijah Smith (10-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 293 main card, streaming on Paramount+. Will the veteran prove he still belongs, or will the younger generation claim its spot? This fight is more than just a win or loss for Grant, it’s about pushing towards that top 10 dream before he faces the “devastation” of retirement.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.