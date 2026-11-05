New Title Belt Plans for The Rock's 30th Anniversary and Nobody in WWE Is Ready For It

trophy logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Get ready, WWE Universe, because Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 30th anniversary debut is getting a massive celebration, and it’s reportedly coming with brand new title belt plans! According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is planning to honor Johnson’s three decades in the business in a bunch of different ways, and this rumor about new hardware is going to have everyone buzzing.

The Great One’s Legacy Continues to Grow

It feels like just yesterday The Rock exploded onto the scene, but it was all the way back at the 1996 Survivor Series when he made his in-ring debut as Rocky Maivia. Think about that for a second: three decades! From “Rocky Sucks!” to “Can you smell what The Rock is cookin’?!”, he became one of the most electrifying and exciting entertainers and performers professional wrestling has ever seen. His impact is undeniable, changing the game in sports entertainment and then absolutely dominating Hollywood. This isn’t just about a wrestler, it’s about a cultural icon.

What’s Next for the People’s Champ?

So, with new title belt plans on the table as part of these “numerous ways” to celebrate his 30th anniversary, the questions are already flying. What kind of belt are we talking about? Is it a commemorative piece, a special championship, or something completely unexpected that will shake up the current landscape? Whatever it is, you know WWE isn’t going to pull any punches when it comes to honoring one of their biggest stars. Keep your eyes peeled, because when The Rock is involved, it’s always must-see.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.