What Breece Hall's Week 9 Return Actually Means For The Jets' Challenging Chiefs Game

Breece Hall is officially set to return for the New York Jets, telling reporters he is “good to go” for their Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. This is massive for the Jets offense, which is also dealing with some question marks with Garrett Wilson not looking good to play due to a concussion.

Quad Nightmare Finally Over

This has been a long time coming for Hall, who has been sidelined for over a month. He suffered a quad injury way back in Week 3, forcing him to miss Weeks 4 through 8. It felt like an eternity since we saw him in action, and honestly, you gotta wonder if he could’ve even been put on injured reserve given that lengthy absence. Before the injury took him out, Hall was putting in work, running for 163 yards and one touchdown on 51 attempts. He was also a weapon in the passing game, catching all 10 of his targets for 102 yards.

Since Hall’s been out, Braelon Allen has stepped up and been straight-up elite in the backfield. Now, with Hall back in the mix, we could be looking at an elite running back duo, exactly what you want when you are going up against tough competition.

Huge Boost Against a Tough Defense

This return is happening at the absolute perfect time. The Jets are staring down a challenging Chiefs defense in Week 9, and the offense needs every play-maker it can get. Especially if Garrett Wilson truly misses this week due to his concussion issue, having Hall back is an absolute game-changer. His presence immediately adds another dimension and takes some pressure off.

While we are still waiting on official confirmation from the coaching staff or through the injury report, Hall himself revealing he is “good to go” is all the indication you need. This guy is ready to suit up and get back to business. With trade rumors swirling generally around the league, Hall is finally back to anchor that backfield and give the Jets a much-needed boost against a formidable opponent.

So, get ready. The Jets are gonna need all the firepower they can get against the Chiefs, and Hall’s return could not be coming at a better time. Can’t wait to see that backfield in action!

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.