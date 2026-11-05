Bijan Robinson Is The NFL's Rushing King, And He Thinks He's Letting His Team Down

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Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ running back who is literally leading the entire NFL in rushing yards and sitting fourth in total yards from scrimmage, delivered a truth bomb on his own performance this week. He straight up said he doesn’t feel like he’s playing like one of the best backs in the league right now. Seriously.

The Numbers Don’t Lie… Or Do They?

“I’ll be honest, I don’t feel like I’m playing like that right now,” Robinson told reporters at a press conference all the way from Madrid. He even went further, stressing, “I gotta be better. I gotta be better for this team, I gotta be better for the offense.” It’s wild to hear that kind of self-assessment from a guy with those kind of league-leading stats, right? It makes you wonder what he’s seeing on the field that the stat sheet isn’t telling us. Those numbers are screaming “elite,” but Robinson’s voice is saying something else entirely.

The Silent Streak That’s Hurting the Falcons

Maybe it’s the touchdown drought. Robinson hasn’t found the end zone since Week 4, and that’s a big deal. It’s no coincidence that the Falcons have limped to a 1-3 record during that exact scoreless streak. Sure, it’s not all on him. No single player is the only reason a team struggles over a month. But when your top playmaker, the guy who’s supposed to spark the offense, feels like he’s not hitting his stride, and the team’s losing, there’s definitely a connection there. He knows he needs to translate those yards into points.

So, what’s next for the league’s leading rusher and his squad? That answer could come very soon. Finding the end zone, especially in that international spotlight in Spain, would be more than just a score. It could ignite not just the Falcons offense but also help Robinson shake off this heavy self-criticism and get back to feeling like the elite back his stats say he is. We’ll be watching to see if he can turn that feeling around.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.