Mike Holmgren Is a Hall of Fame Finalist Again, and the 12s Need to Make Some Noise

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Mike Holmgren, the legend who led our Seahawks to their first Super Bowl, is once again among the five finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2027. The news dropped Thursday that Coach Holmgren is on that short list, joining some absolute titans of the game like Bill Belichick, Tom Coughlin, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. This isn’t just a nomination; it’s a chance for the Emerald City to finally see one of its true architects get the gold jacket he deserves.

The Road to Canton Isn’t Easy

If you’ve been following the Hall of Fame process, you know it’s a grind. The Coach Subcommittee has narrowed it down to these five, but here’s the kicker: only *one* of these incredible coaches will actually advance to the full selection committee, who cast their ballots in the new year. That’s a brutal reality, especially when you look at the names on that list. Holmgren has been through this before, making it to the full selection committee twice, in 2020 and 2025, but was denied both times. And remember last year, when Belichick, of all people, made it that far only to get shockingly left out? It just shows you how tough it is to get in, which means we need to get loud for our guy.

His Legacy Is Undeniable

Holmgren’s impact on the Seahawks franchise is massive. He coached Seattle for 10 seasons, changing the culture and making us contenders. He took us to our very first Super Bowl, Super Bowl XL, where we battled the Pittsburgh Steelers in a tough 21-10 loss. He didn’t just bring us to the big game; he retired as the franchise’s all-time leader in coaching wins. During his tenure, Seattle wasn’t just good, we were division champions five times and made it to the playoffs six times. The guy even got inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2021, and just this past Monday night, he was out there raising the 12 Flag before Seattle’s game against the Chicago Bears. And let’s not forget his time with the Green Bay Packers, where he went to two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl 31 before losing Super Bowl 32. His resume speaks for itself.

We know how tough the Hall of Fame process is, especially with only one coach advancing from this stacked list. But if anyone deserves that gold jacket, it’s Holmgren. Our guy put the Seahawks on the map, leading us to our first ever Super Bowl. Let’s get loud, Seattle. Let’s make sure Canton finally gets it right this time when the full committee casts its ballots in the new year.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Field Gulls.