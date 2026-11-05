Kevin Durant Told a Reporter to Warn His ‘Minions Online' and Nobody in the League Is Ready For It

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Kevin Durant, the Houston Rockets star, opened his press conference last night after a brutal 117-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with some wild energy, telling a reporter it’s “all love” while simultaneously throwing shade at “minions online” after a video of an earlier exchange went absolutely viral. You can’t make this stuff up.

When KD Goes Viral, The Internet Reacts

The whole thing blew up on social media after Durant had an earlier back-and-forth with Varun Shankar from the Houston Chronicle. We’ve seen KD get prickly with the media before, but this one apparently made the rounds. It seems like the internet was already buzzing, and not in a good way for Durant, before he even stepped up to the mic after the game. It’s tough when you’re a big name, because every little interaction gets dissected, right?

Durant’s ‘Family Atmosphere’ – Kinda.

After taking that L to Minnesota on Wednesday, Durant walked into the media room trying to set a “different tone.” He started by declaring it’s “all love” and a “family atmosphere in here.” But then, the real Durant came out. He looked straight at Shankar and said, “We go back and forth. We can do that. Can we not? Make your minions online know that too. I got attacked; you got popular the last couple of days.” Ouch. Talk about trying to be cool and then just letting it fly. It definitely makes you wonder about the “family atmosphere” when one of the “family members” is telling someone to control their online “minions.”

This kind of interaction doesn’t just disappear. It sticks. You gotta wonder if this “family atmosphere” is actually real, or if it’s just what Durant wants us to believe when things aren’t exactly going his way on the court.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.