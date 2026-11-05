Garrett Wilson to the 49ers? That Trade Deadline Wishlist Is Wild.

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The San Francisco 49ers are cruising into Week 9 with a 6-1 record, sitting on a huge three-game lead in the loss column in the NFC West. You’d think they’d be chilling, right? Nah. Despite already grabbing old friend DeForest Buckner to fix one issue, this team is still eyeing big moves at the trade deadline, with needs screaming out at pass rusher, secondary, and especially receiver.

Is a Star WR Really What They Need?

Seriously, the 49ers want to go big. Like, “we’re talking Garrett Wilson” big. Imagine putting that guy across from Mike Evans. The source straight up calls him that “high-end item” you throw on a wishlist just because, even if you know it’s a long shot. But honestly, Wilson is a monster. He started his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons, catching passes from a revolving door of QBs: Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, even Aaron Rodgers. Now, with Geno Smith slinging it, he’s already at 527 yards and on pace for another grand season.

49ers fans have gotta be dreaming about what he could do with Purdy. But if the price tag is too steep for Wilson, the front office might pivot to Adonai Mitchell. Both play for the Jets, so maybe they can get a two-for-one deal? Who knows.

The Safety Dance Continues

Then there’s the secondary. Specifically, safety. Jessie Bates III from the Falcons is on their radar again, and honestly, who even knows if Atlanta is gonna make him available? Some weeks, the Falcons are good enough to beat a team that’s 6-0. Other weeks? They drop games to teams that can’t even complete a pass. The NFC South is wild, so you can’t blame Atlanta if they just stand pat. But if Bates is up for grabs, he’s the guy.

The 49ers have been down this road with Bates before, both when he was with the Bengals and then as a free agent before he signed with Atlanta. Their safety play has been inconsistent this season, and Bates would bring that much-needed stability. Plus, he’s already worked under 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris in 2023 and 2024, even snagging a second-team All-Pro nod in the latter year. He’d be pricey, probably need an extension, but he could be a long-term fix for what’s been a shaky spot.

Familiar Faces, Familiar Deals?

And hey, the 49ers might even go back to the Indianapolis well. Remember that DeForest Buckner trade? Turns out, the “Santa Clara-Indianapolis pipeline” has been tapped before, making negotiations “familiar waters” for the front office. That means a guy like Josh Downs from the Colts could be on their list too.

With the trade deadline looming, the 49ers are clearly not settling for “good enough,” even at 6-1. If they snag one of these guys, the front office is happy. Two? Ecstatic. Three or more? They’ll be mapping out the Super Bowl parade route. It’s all about going all-in for them, even when they’re already sitting pretty.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Niners Nation.