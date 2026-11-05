Alec Marsh Hasn't Pitched in Two Years: What the White Sox See in Their Latest Arm

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The Chicago White Sox, fresh off exceeding expectations in 2026 with their first postseason series win since 2005, are already making moves to beef up the roster. But their first major pitching staff addition this offseason is a right-hander who hasn’t thrown a pitch in two years. Talk about a wild card to kick things off!

Chasing the Pitching Punch After a Surprise Run

Let’s be real: the White Sox had a hell of a 2026. Winning a postseason series for the first time in over two decades? That’s huge. But they know they can’t just run it back with the same crew, especially when it comes to the mound. Their starting rotation was pretty much carried by strong seasons from Sean Burke and Davis Martin, and if they want to go further, they need more arms, especially veterans with some postseason grit. This isn’t just a wish list, it’s a necessity. So, when Scott Merkin of MLB.com broke the news on X, saying “White Sox also have signed RHP Alec Marsh to a minor league deal with a spring invite,” it definitely made you raise an eyebrow. A minor league deal with an invite? That’s a low-risk move, but for a team looking to build on success, it’s an interesting first step.

Alec Marsh: A High-Risk, Potentially High-Reward Gamble

So, who is Alec Marsh, and what’s the deal with him? He’s a 28-year-old right-hander, drafted 70th overall by the Kansas City Royals back in 2019. He’s made 33 starts in 43 career appearances, meaning he’s got experience in both starting and relieving roles. From 2023-24, he posted a 4.96 ERA, averaging 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 203.1 innings. Those numbers show flashes, but they’re not exactly eye-popping. The massive catch, and it’s a big one, is that Marsh hasn’t pitched in two whole years. He battled a shoulder impingement in 2025 and then underwent labrum surgery that wiped out his entire 2026 season. That’s a lot of time off for a pitcher, especially coming back from a serious surgery. Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors even pointed out that it might be “hard for Marsh to take on a starter’s workload after two entirely lost seasons.” Can he even handle a regular big-league workload? That’s the million-dollar question. If he makes the Opening Day roster, the White Sox might have to use him as a reliever or a fifth or sixth starter, essentially a long shot to make an impact.

The White Sox clearly see something in Marsh, a former highly-touted prospect, even with all the unknowns. They’ve still got needs in both the rotation and the bullpen, and they’ll definitely be making more moves before the next campaign kicks off. But snagging Marsh for a minor league deal? It’s a pure lottery ticket. If he can somehow regain his form, it’s a steal. If not, they haven’t lost much. It’s a calculated gamble as they look to build on that unexpected 2026 success.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.