Ausar Thompson Grabbed 17 Boards, Cade Cunningham Dropped 26 & 11, and Detroit Still Has No Answer

The Detroit Pistons, after cutting an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit to just six on Wednesday night, still fell 112-106 to the Philadelphia 76ers. By the time the final buzzer screamed, the comeback was somehow the big story, and the painful loss was treated like an afterthought. That reflex? That’s the real problem for Detroit, and it is a frustrating one to watch unfold.

The Progress That Still Isn’t Winning

Go back to that November 4 matchup against the 76ers and sure, you can find positives. Detroit clawed their way back, turning that massive 18-point hole into a mere six-point difference late in the game. Duncan Robinson poured in 27 points. Cade Cunningham dropped 26 points and dished out 11 assists. And Ausar Thompson? He absolutely went off, grabbing a career-high 17 rebounds. You can’t ignore numbers like that. Thompson even talked after the game about how the team settled in, saying, “We weren’t moving it too much, and in the second half we started doing that. We saw progress.” That’s encouraging, especially for a young squad learning to compete against some of the Eastern Conference’s heavy hitters, and with starting center Jalen Duren still working his way back from a hamstring strain. But here’s the kicker, the part that everyone seems to gloss over: they still lost. Detroit’s three-game winning streak went up in smoke with that six-point defeat. The comeback was thrilling, yeah, but it did not change the scoreboard. There is a huge difference between acknowledging improvement and treating a loss like some kind of accomplishment. Detroit has to get that through their heads.

Effort Isn’t a Trophy, Wins Are

This “almost won” mentality isn’t just about basketball. Detroit fans have seen this same conversation swirl around the Lions and the Red Wings. The Lions, to their credit, have actually started shifting expectations in the city. Their back-to-back home victories, beating Green Bay 20-17 on October 25 and then Minnesota 19-15 on November 1, show exactly what happens when a team figures out how to finish. Neither game was a blowout, neither was comfortable, but guess what? Both counted. The Minnesota game was a perfect example of what true grit looks like. Detroit was up 12-7, lost All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell to a neck injury early in the fourth quarter, and still found a way to win. They got the fourth-down stop, they got the go-ahead touchdown. That’s the standard every Detroit team should be chasing. Nobody expects perfection every single night, but there has to be an expectation that when the opportunity for a win is right there, you grab it. A strong effort is the starting gun. It can never, ever be the finish line.

Winning is the goal. Period. Not “almost winning.” Not “we showed progress.” It’s about getting it done when it matters. The effort is there, the talent is emerging, but until these teams learn to execute and close out games, those moral victories will keep piling up in the loss column, and that’s not what any true fan deserves.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.