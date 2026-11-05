Johnny Cardoso's Return Just Made Barcelona's Trip To The Metropolitano A Nightmare

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Johnny Cardoso is back in Atlético Madrid’s midfield, and that’s huge news heading into their massive showdown with Hansi Flick’s Barcelona this Sunday. Getting him ready to roll right now could completely flip the script on La Liga’s top spot.

The Midfield Maestro Is Back!

Diario Sport is reporting that Cardoso, after a recent spell on the treatment table, has returned to group training. He’s back fit and raring to go in Spain’s capital. This is a big deal for Diego Simeone’s squad, especially with Barcelona coming to the Metropolitano. Having a leading member of the midfield ranks available is exactly what you need for a fixture of this magnitude.

Top Spot On The Line

This isn’t just any game, either. It’s the headline fixture of the upcoming round of games in Spain’s top-flight, and it’s a full-blown top-of-the-table clash. Barcelona is currently leading La Liga, but an Atlético victory would see them leapfrog the Blaugrana straight to first place. Talk about pressure! Sure, Atlético will be forced to make do without a key defensive figure, as Cristian Romero is ruled out through injury. That definitely stings on the back line.

But getting Cardoso back in the mix for a game with this much on the line? That’s the kind of boost that can make all the difference. Get ready for Sunday evening, because La Liga’s top spot could be changing hands!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.