The Raiders Owner Is ‘Not a Fan' of Gambling, and the NFL's Integrity Is On the Line

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Raiders owner Mark Davis made it crystal clear: he’s “not a fan” of gambling on sports, especially the “one-on-ones, the proposition types of betting.” This bombshell comes straight from an interview with Mike Ozanian of CNBC, and talk about a plot twist, right? This is the dude who owns the team headquartered in the nation’s gambling capital, yet he’s pumping the brakes on the whole thing.

The Integrity Question Hanging Over the Game

Davis isn’t pulling punches on why he feels this way. He told Ozanian, “I think the key thing is the integrity of the game.” And you know what? He’s got a point. People *have* to believe what they’re seeing on the field is real, not something influenced by a parlay hitting. Davis himself questions it, asking, “Is it worth the risk? I don’t know. I can’t answer that.” But honestly, when you’ve got the guy running a major NFL franchise openly wondering if the risk is worth it, that’s a red flag waving in the desert wind. It really makes you wonder how deep this sentiment goes within the league’s inner circle.

Goodell’s Warnings Are Echoing Loud and Clear

It’s easy to forget, but the NFL used to be *super* against gambling. Like, seriously. Before they realized the mountains of cash involved, Commissioner Roger Goodell laid it all out. He warned back then that if gambling was “permitted freely on sporting events,” then “normal incidents of the game such as bad snaps, dropped passes, turnovers, penalties, and play calling inevitably will fuel speculation, distrust, and accusations of point-shaving or game-fixing.” Tell me that doesn’t sound eerily familiar today. Now, with sports gambling and all these prediction markets everywhere, there’s this constant, gnawing suspicion that stuff is rigged. The league can pretend it’s not happening, but the reality is, it is. As long as it doesn’t hit their bottom line, though, seems like they’re happy to look the other way.

What’s next for this conversation? It’s clear that even those at the very top of the game are grappling with the impact of widespread sports betting. Davis just opened up a can of worms, forcing us to ask the tough questions about what we’re really watching. Get ready, because this isn’t going away anytime soon.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.