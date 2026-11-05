"I love it. It's a winning culture." Those 11 Words From Micah Peavy Tell You Everything About the Thunder

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The Oklahoma City Thunder just swept the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night, and honestly, the vibes are immaculate. New two-way player Micah Peavy, fresh off logging 26 crucial minutes, including nine in the fourth quarter, was still figuring out where to put his dirty laundry. But even as he learned the locker room ropes, his take on the team was crystal clear: “I’m learning off the court, I’m learning on the court,” Peavy told The Oklahoman. “I love it. Just the atmosphere, the team. They’re so welcoming. It’s a winning culture.”

This Team Was Supposed to Be Done

Let’s rewind less than two weeks. The mood around the Thunder wasn’t just low, it was solemn. Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and Cason Wallace all went down with long-term injuries in the same game. Williams and Wallace were looking at potentially season-ending situations. After that gut punch, they beat the Suns in their very next game, which was honestly wild, but then it felt like the shock caught up to them. They got absolutely blown out in back-to-back road games against Dallas and Houston. People were writing them off, figuring this young squad couldn’t handle that kind of injury crisis.

Sweeping the Cavaliers and Finding New Heroes

But the Thunder showed everyone they’re built different. Sweeping the Cavaliers, even with three starters out, tells you everything you need to know about the resilience of this group. You had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out there, all smiles after plays, leading the charge. Aday Mara was throwing down dunks, and Alex Caruso was making his presence felt. Ajay Mitchell was going up for baskets and grabbing rebounds like a beast, while Bennett Stirtz drained a three-pointer. Micah Peavy, the guy who’s barely settled in, was even defending James Harden. This wasn’t just a win, it was a statement. It was a testament to that “winning culture” Peavy talked about, a clear sign that even when adversity hits hard, this team finds a way to step up.

What’s next? The Thunder have proven they can fight through the toughest challenges. With performances like this, they are showing the league they’re not going to roll over, no matter who is sidelined. It’s about maintaining this unbelievable fight and showing everyone that even with key players out, this team is a real force.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.