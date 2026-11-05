Jared Verse Says "We're Not Fighting For Each Other" After Steelers "Dirty S***" and That's the Real Problem

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Jared Verse isn’t holding back, folks. The Browns defensive end has already had some real talk with his teammates after that absolutely brutal body-slam by Steelers guard Mason McCormick last Sunday. Verse made it crystal clear he was not happy with their lack of reaction when things went down, saying, “The lack of reaction by those around me had upset me a lot.” This isn’t just about a penalty, it’s about team unity, and that’s a whole different level of trouble brewing in Cleveland.

McCormick’s “Dirty S***” Sparks Internal Firestorm

You saw it, right? McCormick caught a leaping Verse in mid-air after a point-after attempt and just dumped him to the ground. The Steelers lineman got hit with a 15-yard penalty, but honestly, that felt light for the play. McCormick later claimed he “didn’t know who the player was” and was “just felt somebody jump,” trying to get jumpers’ hands down. But Verse ain’t buying it. He called McCormick’s move “dirty s***,” saying he was “trying to sweep my legs out.” Verse was already boiling over with how the game was going, a 27-6 loss to the Steelers, but that play pushed him over the edge. He said it “could have put me in a position to not be able to finish the season, put me in a position to change my life in a very bad aspect.” Yeah, that’s not just a football play anymore, is it? Then, to add insult to injury, a similar play happened to Derek Barnett on the very next field goal attempt, and that’s when Verse said he “lost it.” He watched his “brothers” get hit, and the response from his squad was apparently still not what he expected.

The Locker Room is Rattled, But Verse Admits His Part

The tension between Verse and the Steelers wasn’t new heading into that Week 9 matchup. He’d already called out Pittsburgh for playing “dirty” back in Week 4, and he went on record saying Cleveland was going to “make Pittsburgh ours” before this game. So, yeah, there was history, and Verse was talking big. Now, after the incident, he’s admitting his own role in the mess. Verse said he’s spoken with his teammates, acknowledging, “I didn’t put them in a position to let them know beforehand I was going to talk the way I talked to the Steelers and Steelers Nation or whatever they are. I got to be better than that. I didn’t do enough on my part. We all got to pick it up.” That’s accountability, sure, but it doesn’t change the sting of his overall frustration. After the game, he vented, “I’m very upset about it and if this wasn’t football I’d be acting a different way,” adding, “To do something like that, I just can’t have respect for that.” This is more than a tough loss; it’s about the very fabric of the team. Verse’s candid statement, “These are my teammates, these are my brothers, and we’re not fighting for each other,” tells you everything you need to know about the current state of that locker room. It’s a statement that screams discord, and for a team trying to find its footing, that’s a massive problem.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.