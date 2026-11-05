Denzel Boston Leads Rookies in Targets, Why Is Carnell Tate STILL the OROY Favorite?

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Denzel Boston leads all rookies in targets, red zone targets, and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns, yet Carnell Tate is still the favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Tate, who missed the Tennessee Titans’ Week 8 game, is holding strong at +350 odds, even as the Titans sit at a rough 1-7 record. It is a wild OROY race out there and the odds board is shifting big time.

Tate’s Grip on the Top Spot and Coleman’s Sudden Surge

Carnell Tate’s hold on that top spot is thanks to his solid Week 7 performance against the Browns. We’ve seen Tate put up five catches and over 65 yards in back-to-back games. And let’s not forget three weeks ago, in Tennessee’s only win over the Colts, he reeled in six passes for 70 yards and his first career touchdown. That performance accounted for more than 70% of Cam Ward’s passing yards. That is a heavy load for a rookie, even if he did miss a game.

Then there is Jonah Coleman. Talk about a rocket up the board! Coleman shot all the way to second at +600 after getting action in his third professional game. In the Broncos’ Week 8 win over Kansas City, Coleman delivered, rushing for 41 yards on 11 carries and adding his second career touchdown. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry on 10 carries per game in his three outings. This dude was +2500 just a week ago. With an injury to RJ Harvey and Coleman outsnapping J.K. Dobbins, it looks like this could be his backfield for the rest of the season in Denver. That is a huge opportunity, and the oddsmakers are clearly paying attention.

Boston’s Untapped Potential and Other Rookies Making Noise

So, back to Denzel Boston. The numbers he is putting up are just absurd for a rookie. He is first among all rookies in targets (54) and red zone targets (eight). He is second in receiving yards (409) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (three) and first downs (18). He is also fifth in receptions (26), fourth in YAC (123), fourth among qualified rookies in yards per reception (15.7), and fourth in receiving yards per game (51.1). How is this guy not the favorite? It feels like it is only a matter of time before he breaks through as the top dog.

KC Concepcion Jr. is also making his presence felt, ranking second among rookies in receptions (33) and YAC (182). He is third in targets (49), receiving yards (352), and first downs (15), plus fifth in receiving yards per game (44.0). His 67.3% catch rate ranks sixth among rookies with at least 15 targets, and his 5.5 YAC per reception is eighth. The one thing missing from his impressive resume? A receiving touchdown.

Finally, we got our first look at Fernando Mendoza a few weeks ago against the Patriots. When the Pats blew out the Raiders in the fourth quarter, Las Vegas gave Mendoza the keys for their final drive. He looked sharp, completing six of eight passes for 48 yards. But with Kirk Cousins still playing at a high level, it looks like Nando might have to wait until next season to really get his shot.

The OROY race is absolutely on fire. Will Tate hold onto his lead, or can Boston or Coleman keep building on their early season success and snatch that hardware? We are gonna be glued to every snap, that is for sure.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.