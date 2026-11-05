Sami Zayn's Crown Jewel Upset: The One Simulation That Matters Most

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Sami Zayn is finally getting his career-defining moment, as experts are calling for him to pin Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This isn’t just another match; it’s the culmination of years of Bloodline drama and a chance for Zayn to avenge a brutal loss, even if the odds were literally 100-to-1 against him in simulations.

Zayn’s Redemption: Years in the Making

Talk about a long time coming! Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns are hitting the squared circle at Crown Jewel, and man, does this one feel different. Back in February 2023, Zayn, playing the ultimate underdog in his Montreal hometown, *almost* took down Reigns for the undisputed WWE world heavyweight championship at Elimination Chamber. He fell short then, but the fan appetite for a Zayn win was insane after he split from The Bloodline. Now, nearly four years later, Zayn has two world titles under his belt and this Saturday, he can finally tie up that one last, nagging loose end by beating Reigns.

Here’s the kicker: Reigns’ world heavyweight title isn’t even on the line at Crown Jewel, meaning he can actually *afford* a loss. You know what that means? It’s prime time for an upset! The CBS Sports wrestling experts, Shakiel Mahjouri and Brent Brookhouse, are all in on Zayn. They even ran 100 simulations, and Zayn won just once. But they’re saying *this* is the one. Expect chaos though, because The 946 are actively feuding with The Bloodline and seem dead set on interfering. It’s looking like we could be headed for a WarGames match down the line involving Reigns’ family, but before that, Zayn is getting his win.

Women’s Crown Jewel: Fluke or Dynasty?

But hold up, that’s not the only championship on the line. The women’s crown jewel title is up for grabs when Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan faces off against WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green. Green’s whole run has been positioned as kind of a “fluke” reign, more short-term than a long-term deal. She shocked everyone winning the interim title in a ladder match before becoming full-time champion, but she had never won a world title before this year.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, is on the verge of making history. If she wins, she’ll be the *only* person, man or woman, to snag a Crown Jewel title twice. The experts think she gets it done, especially with The Judgement Day around to help push her over the top. Green might look scrappy, but she’ll likely get overwhelmed by “the numbers game.”

And let’s not forget the rest of the card! Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set for a Last Man Standing match. These two go way back, nearly two decades, as pupil and mentor in The Legacy faction. Plus, we’ve got a world title tag team title match going down. Crown Jewel is going to be packed with action.

So, mark your calendars for Saturday, folks. Crown Jewel 2026 is shaping up to be absolutely wild. With Sami Zayn looking to avenge years of Bloodline drama and Liv Morgan gunning for a historic second Crown Jewel title, it’s not just about who wins, it’s about who writes their legacy in Riyadh. Don’t miss it!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.