ESPN's Kirk Cousins Trade Idea for the Browns Is a Disaster Waiting to Happen

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The Cleveland Browns are sitting pretty at 5-3 through eight weeks of the 2026 season, a solid start by any measure. There’s no doubt the quarterback spot still has questions swirling around it, but you can’t deny this has been a great start to the year. Here’s the kicker though: if ESPN’s Seth Walder gets his way, they’re about to torpedo that good vibe with a baffling trade for Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins that would be an absolute disaster.

Why ESPN Thinks It’s a Good Idea (Spoiler: It’s Not)

Walder is pushing hard for the Browns to make a “big move” for Cousins, with the hope that he’ll improve the QB position for a playoff run this season. “Who should they target? Raiders QB Kirk Cousins,” Walder writes. “The Browns are in an unexpectedly strong position with an actual chance to make the playoffs.” He’s not wrong about their record; at 5-3, with Watson as the starting quarterback, they definitely have a shot. Watson hasn’t been lighting the world on fire, but he’s done enough to keep them in games and lead them to those five wins. Walder thinks Cousins would be a drastic improvement, a “temporary solution at quarterback, but that’s better than trying to get to the postseason with Watson at QB.” Yeah, Cousins *could* improve their QB play this season and maybe boost their playoff odds. But let’s be real, the cost would be insane.

The Hard Reality Check: This Trade Is a No-Go

Here’s where we pump the brakes on Walder’s idea. The Raiders don’t have to trade Cousins, and you bet they’d demand meaningful compensation to give him up. For the Browns, a team that’s supposedly trying to rebuild, spending meaningful assets to win *this season* just doesn’t make sense. Are we forgetting they should be looking towards the future? Even if they scraped into the playoffs, are the Browns real contenders right now? No. Adding Cousins, a rental QB, isn’t suddenly going to make them Super Bowl bound. This whole idea would be a horrible move. There’s no scenario where this kind of deal comes out as a net positive for Cleveland, unless we’re talking about a miraculous Super Bowl run, which, let’s face it, is highly unlikely.

Instead of chasing a temporary fix, the Browns shouldn’t even consider adding another quarterback. They should be open to trading away a QB like Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders. The 2026 season has been a success so far at 5-3. Don’t mess that up by chasing a pipe dream. The trade deadline is coming, and the Browns have a critical decision to make. They need to keep their eyes on the future and not throw away meaningful assets for a long shot. Anything else could wreck the promising start they’ve built.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.