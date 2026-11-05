Lamar Jackson Is Out and Baltimore's Rookie QB Faces a Massive Thursday Night Challenge

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The Baltimore Ravens are heading into ‘Thursday Night Football’ without their top two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Hunter, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to start under center against a hot Jacksonville Jaguars squad. This Week 9 matchup, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium, just got a whole lot wilder, especially for a Ravens team already looking to bounce back.

Jacksonville Rolling, Ravens Battling Injuries

Jacksonville is seriously bringing the heat right now, eyeing their fifth win in six games. They just crushed the Indianapolis Colts with a dominant 42-7 victory, showing everyone why they’re sitting pretty atop the AFC South at 5-2 overall and a strong 4-2 against conference rivals. They’re playing with serious swagger. The Ravens, on the other hand, just took a tough 36-10 loss from Buffalo last Sunday, putting them at 4-4 and fourth in the AFC North, with a 2-3 conference record. Not exactly ideal momentum heading into a prime-time game. The Jags even lead the all-time series 13-11, though the Ravens have snatched three of the last five meetings.

The Joe Fagnano Era Starts Under the Bright Lights

So, about that Ravens QB situation: Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a thumb injury, and Tyler Hunter is out with a toe issue. This isn’t just a bump in the road; it’s a full-blown emergency, forcing undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into the starting role. Talk about being thrown into the fire on ‘Thursday Night Football.’ The oddsmakers are definitely noticing, making the Jaguars a whopping 10-point favorite on the road. That’s the biggest road favorite spread we’ve seen all 2026 NFL season, seriously. The over/under for total points is set at 39.5, with Jacksonville’s money line at -500.

Expert Predicts a Low-Scoring Affair

If you’re looking for an edge, veteran sportswriter Mike Tierney, who’s been crushing NFL picks with a 32-14-1 run involving Ravens games, is leaning hard on the Under 39.5 combined points. This guy has been returning $1,627 to $100 players, so you gotta listen up. The Under has actually hit in six of the last nine meetings between these two teams since 2008, including their last showdown in December 2023, which ended in a 23-7 Ravens win. Plus, it’s been a trend for both squads: the Under has hit in six of Jacksonville’s last ten games and two of Baltimore’s last three. With a rookie QB making his debut, a defensive battle seems like a real possibility.

This game is gonna be a wild one. Can the Jags continue their hot streak and dominate on the road, or will Joe Fagnano pull off a stunning upset in his first start? Kickoff is tonight, and all eyes will be on M&T Bank Stadium to see how this dramatic QB situation unfolds.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.