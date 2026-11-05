Zay Flowers Is Getting a Slew of Targets, And The Jaguars' Bottom-Five Defense Has No Answer

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Week 9 of the NFL season is here, and if your fantasy football squad is hurting, you’re not alone. Major quarterback injuries across the league and brutal bye weeks mean those fringe options are now mainstream plays, making your start/sit decisions tougher than ever. That’s why diving deep into specific matchups, like the Thursday night clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens, is absolutely critical to make sure your lineup is set to crush.

Fagnano’s Quick-Game Challenge and Flowers’ Massive Opportunity

This Thursday night game is a huge one for fantasy managers, especially with how the Ravens’ passing game might shake out. Joe Fagnano, with all his college experience from Maine and UConn, is clearly a quick-game pocket quarterback. He proved it last year connecting with Skyler Bell on a ton of quick, though not all short, throws for massive numbers. The big question is whether he can be anything more than that, even with decent pass protection. The Ravens coaching staff seems to have a clear game plan: scheme up a slew of targets to Zay Flowers. Why? They’re going up against a Jaguars’ zone-heavy defense, and the hope is Flowers can just break a couple of plays for big yardage.

Listen, the Jaguars’ defense is bottom-five when it comes to yards per attempt *and* average depth of throw allowed to receivers on throws under 2.5 seconds. That stat screams opportunity for a guy like Flowers. Now, it’s not like the Jags have been totally shredded on quick passes, we’ve seen Darius Cooper get a long touchdown on a coverage bust and Keenan Allen stack up volume. But for Zay Flowers, the stars are aligning. He’s your guy to **START** as a No. 2 WR. On the flip side, Fagnano himself? You gotta **SIT** him.

Andrews on the Brink? Your Start/Sit Decisions for Thursday Night

When it comes to tight ends in this matchup, things get a little murky. We’ve seen guys like Foster Moreau and Mike Gesicki have success against the Jaguars. So, does that boost Mark Andrews? He’s leading all tight ends and is second on the Ravens with 21 targets on quick throws this season. That’s a huge workload! But honestly, the expert take is it’s probably not enough to call him anything more than a low-end streamer. You’re better off to **SIT** Mark Andrews, making him a bye-week tight end unless you’re truly desperate.

Beyond Flowers, if you’re looking for other plays in this game, the experts are saying to **START** Trevor Lawrence, Bhayshul Tuten, Derrick Henry (as a No. 2 RB, for those of you lucky enough to have him!), Parker Washington, and the Jaguars DST. For a flex option, Brenton Strange is a good look, especially in PPR leagues as a high-end No. 2 TE. But for the Ravens, outside of Flowers, almost everyone else is a **SIT**. That includes Chris Rodriguez (unless Tuten is out), Jakobi Meyers, Justice Hill (desperation PPR only), Brian Thomas Jr., Rashod Bateman, and the Ravens DST.

This Week 9 matchup between the Jaguars and Ravens is shaping up to be a fantasy minefield, but with these insights, you can navigate it like a pro. Keep those eyes peeled for Zay Flowers to go off, and make sure your lineup is locked before Thursday night!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.