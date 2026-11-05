Hollywood Smothers Tore His MCL: Texas's Entire Playoff Picture Just Got Cloudier

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The Texas running back room just got a whole lot thinner and way less explosive, because Hollywood Smothers is out for the rest of the season. Reports confirm he tore his MCL, and man, that’s a brutal blow for the Longhorns right when their College Football Playoff hopes are hanging by a thread.

A Tough Break For A Portal Star

Smothers was supposed to be a game-changer for Steve Sarkisian’s offense. He came in as the No. 3 running back from the 2026 transfer class, fresh off a monster 939-yard season at NC State where he found the end zone seven times. Expectations were through the roof for him in Austin, but honestly, this dude just couldn’t catch a break all year. He’s been battling injuries since day one. We saw him miss that road win against Tennessee with a lower-body injury, and then he sat out the home victory over Ole Miss back on October 24. It’s been one thing after another, and now this. Just rough.

The Impact On The Offense And Playoff Hopes

When Smothers *was* on the field lately, it felt like he couldn’t quite get into a rhythm. He was in a rotation with Raleek Brown and just wasn’t effective. Last week against Mississippi State, he only carried the ball four times for a grand total of *minus-six* yards before getting helped off into the medical tent. That game now marks the end of his season, finishing with just 283 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances. Now, Raleek Brown is gonna have to shoulder a much heavier workload in the rushing game. This isn’t just one injury, either. This is the latest in a series of significant injuries that Texas has been dealing with. Their College Football Playoff hopes are on the line this weekend when they face Missouri, and Sarkisian is gonna need some serious stepped-up performances from other players if they want any shot at living up to those preseason expectations. It’s now or never for the Longhorns.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.