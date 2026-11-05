Jalen Duren's Hamstring Scare Has Detroit Waiting For Sunday's Make-Or-Break Checkup

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Jalen Duren was back out on the practice floor with the training staff on Thursday, just three days before his crucial re-evaluation for that right hamstring strain. This is huge, man. Duren has been sidelined since he pulled that hamstring in the second quarter of their October 23rd win against Miami, only suiting up for two games this season.

Pistons Rolling Without Him, But Duren’s Return Is Key

Think about it: the Detroit Pistons are actually rolling right now, sitting pretty at 6-2, even without Duren on the court. Omari Sankofa II from the Detroit Free Press even snapped a photo of him working off to the side with the trainers on Thursday. It’s a good sign, no doubt, seeing him out there. He’s been out since late October, and they initially said he’d be re-evaluated in two weeks, which puts that appointment squarely on Sunday, November 8th. Hunter Patterson from The Athletic put it plainly: Sunday is the day the Pistons’ medical staff checks him out.

What’s Next for Duren and the Pistons?

While the team has been doing surprisingly well, there’s a real silver lining in Duren’s absence, according to Patterson: it’s given more offensive chances to players like Robinson. But let’s be real, you want your full squad healthy. Duren, in his two appearances, was putting up solid numbers: 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals. Those are the kinds of stats that scream “impact player.” Getting him back would clearly be a massive boost for Detroit. The big catch, though, is that Sunday is just an evaluation. It’s not a green light to play, and the team hasn’t dropped any hints about a return date. Still, seeing him back with the trainers? That’s gotta be a step in the right direction. Duren is absolutely going to be a huge piece of this team going forward. We’re all just waiting to see what Sunday brings.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.