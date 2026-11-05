Deshaun Watson Took 8 Sacks For A ‘D' Grade, And Now His Concussion Protocol Is The Real Problem

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Deshaun Watson just got slapped with a D grade from Bleacher Report for his Week 8 performance, a brutal assessment after the Cleveland Browns took a 27-6 shellacking from the Steelers. This wasn’t just a tough loss; it was a total meltdown, and Brent Sobleski’s quarterback report card pulls no punches.

A “Learning Opportunity” Or Just Bad Football?

Browns head coach Todd Monken tried to spin the loss as a “learning opportunity,” hoping everyone would “grow from” it. But looking at the tape and Sobleski’s review, it’s hard to see much growth. Watson racked up 324 passing yards, which looks okay on paper, but the offense only managed to put up six points. Six! How does that happen with 300+ yards? The answer, unfortunately, is eight sacks. EIGHT. Sacks are killer, and Watson was taking them all day. Sobleski pointed out that “Watson hasn’t been great this season, but he’s been effective, especially late in contests. A quarterback can’t do much when he’s pressured like Watson was throughout this AFC North matchup.” While it’s true that pressure is a nightmare for any QB, some of those sacks are on Watson for needing to get the ball out quicker. It was a complete mixed bag.

Beyond The Box Score: What Really Went Down

The high passing yardage is a smokescreen; getting sacked eight times absolutely kills drives and makes it impossible to score. Sobleski’s D grade tells you everything you need to know: the performance was bad, and it cost the team dearly. You can’t win football games with your quarterback on his back that often.

And to make things even worse, Watson’s not even guaranteed a shot to try and fix that D grade this weekend. He’s currently in concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday is totally up in the air. This isn’t just about a bad game anymore; it’s about the team’s immediate future and who’s going to be under center next. Talk about kicking them when they’re down.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.