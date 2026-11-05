Ten Central Texas Teams Ripped Through Playoffs, And Nobody's Ready For What's Next

Nba logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Ten Central Texas high school volleyball teams just tore through the area round playoffs this week, slamming their way into the third round that wraps up Friday night. Westlake, Round Rock, Lake Travis, Rouse, Georgetown, Liberty Hill, Anderson, Weiss, Glenn, and Wimberley all got the W, pushing straight into the UIL regional quarterfinals. Seriously, ten teams. That’s a statement.

Weiss Unleashed the Wolfpack, Glenn Made History

The Weiss Wolfpack absolutely owned Rosenberg Lamar, taking them down 25-9, 25-9, 25-13 in a Class 5A Division II match. Deja Carroll was an absolute beast, crushing 15 kills and picking up 13 digs. Ava Jackson was dishing out dimes with 34 assists and even dropped four aces. Carrington Nichols had three aces, Annabelle Goldstein slammed seven kills, and Brooklyn Hong added five kills and a block. Coach Karen Huffman hit it right on the head, “We’re playing good volleyball right now. I am super proud of the kids and their effort.” You can tell, coach, because they played like a team on a mission.

Then there’s Glenn, who didn’t just win, they made history! They beat a “highly regarded” Fort Bend Kempner squad 25-18, 19-25, 25-15, 25-14 to snatch their first-ever area-round playoff win. How clutch is that? Kempner had no answers for Glenn’s outside hitters, Jennah Lee (19 kills, 11 digs) and Daisy Roberts (19 kills, 15 digs). Talk about a dynamic duo! Milan Benavides grabbed 20 digs, Briley Camp had 29 assists, and Brooklyn Upton chipped in 19. Aviana Mack even added six kills and pushed her own school record for single-season blocks with 2½ more. This is the kind of stuff you tell your grandkids about.

Westlake’s Sweep, Rouse’s Grind, and Anderson’s Power Surge

In the Class 6A playoffs, Westlake just cruised, sweeping San Antonio Clark. Kyrksen Cook served four aces and dished out 22 assists, while Ellie Ogden added 17 more. Their offense was a balanced attack, with freshman Caroline Ehrlich leading the way with 11 kills. Clayton Kelly and Heidi Brew each had seven kills, and Geralynn Byers-Veal and Annabel McDuffee both notched six kills apiece. McDuffee also put up four blocks, and Sunny McWilliams was everywhere with 15 digs.

Round Rock brought the hammer down on Schertz Clemens, winning 25-14, 25-9, 25-21. They basically shut down Clemens’ offense and completely dominated the front line. And then you had Rouse, who had to FIGHT for their win against Katy Seven Lakes. They took it 25-21, 19-25, 17-25, 26-24, 15-13. That’s a grind! Avery Ralston ripped 18 kills, while Alyssa Hall added 15 kills and 20 digs. Isla Ornelas had 36 assists, Poppy Schirpik served three aces, Mila Ornelas was digging everything with 32 digs, and Danielle Shyllon had five blocks. That’s a total team effort to pull out a five-set victory.

Not to be outdone, Anderson is red-hot, just plain swamping Richmond Randle 25-13, 25-14, 25-13. Piper Poage was unstoppable with 17 kills, hitting an insane .536, plus seven digs. Chloe Frizzell had 12 kills, hitting .375 with 11 digs and two aces. Julyana Harris chipped in five kills and two digs with two aces. Taylor Watts had 20 digs, and Henley Magee finished with 33 assists, an ace, and two kills.

Finally, in Class 4A, Wimberley showed some serious resilience, holding off a “hard-charging” Lago Vista team that took the first set and even had the lead at one point. That’s championship grit right there.

These Central Texas teams are absolutely on fire, and the third round is happening Friday night. Every single one of these wins means these teams are one step closer to making a deep run, fighting for everything. You better believe the stakes are sky-high, and watching these squads perform at this level is just pure, unadulterated playoff volleyball!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.