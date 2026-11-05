Belichick's Second Hall of Fame Shot: The Golden Jacket's Integrity Hangs in the Balance

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The Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally taking another swing at a major wrong, because Bill Belichick is back on the nomination list for induction. After that wild decision last year to leave him out in his first year of eligibility, the 74-year-old former Patriots head coach is nominated for a second time. This isn’t just another ballot name, it is a chance for the institution to fix what went down.

The GOAT’s Record Speaks for Itself

Belichick is one of five former coaches announced as nominees by the Hall of Fame on Thursday. He’s in incredible company, joined by legends like Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Dan Reeves, and Mike Shanahan. But let’s be real, Belichick’s resume is on another level. He started his journey way back in Baltimore, Detroit, and Denver before landing with the New York Giants in 1979. He helped that team snag two Super Bowls as their defensive coordinator, then moved to the Cleveland Browns. After stints with the Patriots and Jets, he came back to New England in a trade in 2000. From 2000 to 2023, with Belichick running the show, the Patriots won an insane 69% of their regular season and playoff games. The guy is a three-time NFL Coach of the Year, and he left New England with six Super Bowl rings, nine conference championships, and 17 division titles. When you include his time with the Browns, he’s second all time in NFL coaching wins with 333 and absolutely first in postseason victories with 31. This is not just a great coach, this is a legendary figure who reshaped the game.

Last Year’s Snub and the Fallout

Honestly, under any normal circumstances, Belichick should be a lock, a clear favorite to cruise through the next round of voting and get that famous golden jacket in summer 2027. But we saw what happened with the 2026 voting process, right? Anything is possible. Last year’s decision was arguably the most controversial call in the Hall of Fame’s entire history. Belichick didn’t get enough votes to clear the final hurdle. It was wild, it drew heavy criticism, and it made you seriously wonder about the integrity of the vote and the people making those calls. After that mess, the Hall of Fame actually announced some sweeping changes to its process. You don’t make those kinds of changes if everything is hunky-dory.

What’s Next for Belichick and the Hall?

So, what’s the next step in this journey? We’ll find out on November 17, when the committee makes a decision on just one finalist to present to the full selection committee. The final vote is set for early 2027, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced right before the Super Bowl. And hey, it’s not just Belichick on the contributor side. Patriots owner Robert Kraft is also one of five contributors still in the running. Will the Hall finally do the right thing and put one of the greatest coaches ever where he belongs? Or are we going to see another shocking snub that makes us all scratch our heads again? We are watching closely.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.