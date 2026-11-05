Marcelo de Lima Henrique Made a Move That Will Reshape How Botafogo Plays the Rules

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Former referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, who recently retired from officiating at the end of October, has been hired by Brazilian club Botafogo. The news, first reported by Arena Alvinegra channel and GE, signals a fresh approach for Fogão.

Botafogo Creates a Brand New Position

Henrique isn’t joining as a coach or a player, but in a totally new capacity for the club: he is their new Refereeing Advisor. This isn’t just some ceremonial title, either. It’s a dedicated role that looks like it could change how clubs interact with officials and the rules themselves.

Inside the Referee’s Playbook: What Henrique Brings to the Table

So, what exactly will Henrique be doing? According to GE, his responsibilities are pretty clear. He’ll be advising players and the coaching staff on the rules of football. Imagine having an actual former ref breaking down every nuanced call. On top of that, he’s going to build detailed profiles on all the referees assigned to Botafogo’s matches, including their past track records. Plus, Henrique is set to act as the club’s go-between with the CBF, the Brazilian Football Confederation. That’s a direct line of communication you don’t typically see.

This is a wild move for Botafogo, and you know the rest of the league is watching to see how this plays out. Will other clubs follow suit? We’re about to find out.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.