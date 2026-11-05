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Bronny James Is a Coachella Valley Laker, and the NBA Just Noticed
By Daniel Worbowski,6 days ago
Bronny James, along with fellow guard Cameron Carr, got officially assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, according to Thursday’s announcement from Los Angeles.
What This Means for Coachella Valley’s Opener
This isn’t some far-off future move, either. We’re talking about right now. Coachella Valley kicks off its season Friday in Palm Desert, meaning James and Carr are set to hit the court fast. It’s a huge moment for the G League squad, adding some serious firepower and, let’s be real, a massive spotlight to their roster right out of the gate. Fans in Palm Desert are about to get a show.
Get ready to catch the action because Coachella Valley’s opener is happening tomorrow, Friday, in Palm Desert. All eyes are going to be on these guys to see what they bring to the court as the G League season officially begins.
This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.
Originally reported by Bleacher Report.