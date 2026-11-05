DJ Turner Was OUT Wednesday. Now He's Full Go. His 17 Tackles and 5 Passes Defensed Are Coming For Madrid.

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Cornerback DJ Turner’s status just pulled a complete 180 for the Bengals, going from sidelined to full speed ahead. After missing practice completely on Wednesday with a heel issue, the defensive back was a full participant in Thursday’s practice report, signaling a massive boost for their defense. This isn’t just a minor update, folks, this means Turner is likely good to go against the Falcons this Sunday in Madrid.

From Zero to Hero: Turner’s Quick Turnaround

This is exactly the kind of news you want to hear if you are a Bengals fan heading into a critical matchup. Just yesterday, a heel issue kept Turner off the field entirely. Today, he’s full go. That’s a quick recovery, and it speaks volumes about his determination and, thankfully, the less serious nature of the injury. Turner has been a workhorse for the Bengals’ secondary, starting every single one of their seven games this season. Losing him would have been a gut punch, especially for a game happening across the pond. His presence means they can roll out their usual game plan without scrambling to cover a crucial hole.

Turner’s Impact and Defensive Puzzle Pieces

When you talk about DJ Turner, you’re not just talking about a body on the field. You are talking about a playmaker. So far this season, he has racked up 17 tackles, forced two fumbles, and broken up five passes. Those aren’t just numbers, that’s real impact. He’s been disrupting plays and getting hands on the ball, making life tough for opposing offenses. While Turner’s update is fantastic, the Bengals still have some other pieces to sort out. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, along with safety Kyle Dugger, both sat out practice Thursday for reasons listed as rest and a quad issue respectively. Additionally, safety Jordan Battle (hamstring), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (rest), and defensive end Cedric Johnson (ankle, foot) were all limited participants. It shows you how critical it is to get your key guys healthy, and getting Turner back at 100% is huge.

The Bengals are heading to Madrid to face the Falcons this Sunday, and having Turner available means their defense stays formidable. Keep an eye on that secondary, because Turner is ready to make some noise overseas.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.