The 2025 FantasyPros ‘Most Accurate Expert' Is Live Right Now For Your Week 9 Lineup

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Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season is here, and if you are stressing over your fantasy football lineup, you absolutely need to tune into Fantasy Football Live this Sunday. These guys are your last-minute lifeline for start/sit advice, and they are bringing some serious brainpower to the table.

Your Sunday Morning Playbook: The A-Team of Fantasy Advice

This 2.5-hour, AMA-style show kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET and runs all the way up to kickoff. We are talking about four of the most trusted names in fantasy ready to answer your questions.

First up, you have got Justin Boone, a two-time winner of the FantasyPros Most Accurate Expert Award in 2019 and 2025! The dude has nine top-10 finishes in that competition. Seriously, nine.

Then there is Matt Harmon, the brain behind Reception Perception. He is a wide receiver wizard, translating all that complex Xs and Os stuff into fantasy gold for managers like us.

Josh Norris is another must-listen voice. His data-driven analysis and film study back up everything he says, and get this: he has produced the most accurate mock draft in NFL Draft history. That is not just luck, that is skill.

Rounding out the core crew is Hayden Winks, who has racked up three FSWA and Webby Awards. The guy has built a massive following thanks to his advanced stats work and deep dive film study. This is not just guesswork, folks, these are the pros.

Where to Get the Last-Minute Scoop

You can catch Fantasy Football Live across just about every platform: YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports app, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, X, Facebook, and the Yahoo Sports Network. It is everywhere you need it to be.

Want to get your specific question answered? Hit up the YouTube chat or throw your question on X using #AskFFL.

And for even more last-minute help, analyst Scott Pianowski jumps on X at noon ET, ready for your #AskFFL questions. Plus, Joel Smyth is hitting TikTok live at 12:15 p.m. ET to help you lock in those tough decisions. No excuses for a bad lineup this week!

Week 9 is crucial, man. Every start/sit decision can swing your season. With these experts on deck, you have got a shot to make the right moves and keep that playoff dream alive. Do not miss out on this absolute goldmine of info, especially when the stakes are this high!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.