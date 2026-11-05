Apple TV Took Over F1 and Millions of Fans Are Still Adjusting

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Round 20 of the 2026 Formula 1 season is screaming into Sao Paolo, Brazil, this weekend, hitting the historic Autódromo José Carlos Pace, also known as Interlagos. But if you are planning to tune in, get ready, because how you watch the action completely changed this year, and it’s still got some fans scratching their heads.

Your New F1 Home: Apple TV

For years, we got our F1 fix on ESPN and ESPN2 in the U.S., but those days are gone. Apple TV just snagged an exclusive five-year deal, making it the U.S. broadcaster for Formula 1, starting with this very season. That means the Brazil Grand Prix, and every single race on the 2026 F1 schedule, streams exclusively live on Apple TV. So, if you wanna catch the Grand Prix this Sunday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET, you absolutely need access to Apple TV. Good news is, if you are already an Apple TV subscriber, F1 TV Premium is now free with your subscription. For those without traditional cable, watching F1 might actually be easier now. If you’re not an Apple TV subscriber yet, there are guides out there for getting it free in 2026. While the main event is on Apple TV, you can also catch F1 practice sessions and qualifying races via the Yahoo Sports Racing Hub.

Interlagos: History, High Stakes, and a Streak to Watch

The action kicks off on Friday, November 6, with Practice 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET and Practice 2 at 2 p.m. ET. Saturday, November 7, brings Practice 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by the all important Qualifying session at 1 p.m. ET. The big one, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Premio de Sao Paolo, starts Sunday, November 8, at 12 p.m. ET or 9 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast. There is some history in the making to keep an eye on, too. Lando Norris won last year’s race at Interlagos. Can he pull off a second straight win at this legendary track? That is a tough ask, and it will be incredible to see if he can make it happen.

So, get your Apple TV ready, because Round 20 from Sao Paulo is about to go down. The green flag waves Sunday, November 8, at 9 a.m. PT. You do not want to miss whether Norris can repeat or if someone else steps up to grab the glory!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.