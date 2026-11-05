Drew Lock Is Stealing Wins for the Seahawks, And Sam Darnold's Injury Means It's Time To Get Loud

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Sam Darnold is sidelined again with a quad injury, meaning Drew Lock is stepping in as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback for Week 9. This isn’t just a minor blip for our squad, it’s a huge moment for Lock and the team as quarterback injuries are absolutely wrecking the league right now.

Darnold Down, Lock Steps Up , Again

Our guy Sam Darnold can’t catch a break, can he? This quad injury is forcing him off the field, but it’s not the first time he’s been sidelined this season. Remember Week 1? Darnold went down with a glute injury in the opener, and who stepped in? Drew Lock. And what did Lock do? He led us to a gritty 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots. Then, in Week 2, he blew out the Arizona Cardinals with a dominant 31-7 win. So yeah, Darnold’s out, and it’s tough, but Lock has already shown he can come in cold and deliver for the Emerald City. We’ve seen him do it, and frankly, it’s time for the 12s to rally behind him even harder.

QB Chaos Takes Over the League

It’s not just us dealing with a backup starting. This is a league-wide epidemic right now, and it’s wild. Seven teams are rolling with backup QBs in Week 9, with five of them making their first starts of the season. Seriously, how many teams are on their second or even third string already?

Look at the Baltimore Ravens, for example. Starter Lamar Jackson AND backup Tyler Huntley both went down in a nightmare 36-10 loss to the Bills. Now they’re starting an undrafted rookie, Joey Fagnano, who was their *emergency third-stringer*. They’re trying to trade for Jacoby Brissett, but he won’t be ready for their Thursday Night Football game against the Jaguars.

Then you have Shedeur Sanders, making his season debut for the Cleveland Browns because Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol. Watson led them to a solid 5-3 record, so those are huge shoes to fill. Over in Philadelphia, Joe Milton is getting his first career start for the Eagles, who benched Tanner McKee after a rough 27-10 loss to the Commanders. The Eagles have lost six straight, and McKee’s starts were all part of that slide. Gardner Minshew earned the starting role for the Arizona Cardinals after leading an electric comeback against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, pushing Brissett out the door and to Baltimore. And watch out, because rookie Carson Beck is waiting for his shot there. J.J. McCarthy is making his second start for the New York Giants after leading them to an overtime victory against the Texans, replacing a benched Jameis Winston and stepping in after Jaxson Dart went down for the season. Even the Minnesota Vikings are starting Carson Wentz against the Bills on Monday night because Kyler Murray has a hamstring injury. Wentz helped them get a couple of wins earlier in the season, but it was really their top-ranked defense doing the heavy lifting.

This isn’t a normal Week 9 in the NFL, folks. The injury bug has hit every team, and it’s forcing a ton of fresh faces into action.

What’s Next for Our Hawks?

So, with Sam Darnold out and Drew Lock in for Week 9, the biggest question is how Lock will respond to another opportunity. We know he’s capable, we’ve seen it with our own eyes in those early season wins. This is his chance to show the league, and more importantly, us, that he’s more than just a backup. Can he keep that winning momentum going? The league is in absolute chaos right now, but the 12s are always ready for a fight. Let’s get loud and see what Drew Lock does this week for our Seahawks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.