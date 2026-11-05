Kyle Larson Runs 15 Miles Before Practice, And His Rivals Have NO Answer

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Kyle Larson, already on the brink of clinching his third NASCAR Cup Series title this Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, is out there running 15 miles along the Florida coast before one of the season’s most crucial practice sessions. Yeah, you read that right. He is not hitting the brakes on his training for his first marathon, not even with a championship practically in his grasp. The man needs just nine points on Sunday to seal the deal, and that’s only if Christopher Bell (67 points behind) or Denny Hamlin (70 points behind) somehow pull off career-winning days. Talk about having ice in your veins!

The Marathon Man’s Unfair Advantage

This isn’t just some casual jog for Larson, either. He is making a full push for the California International Marathon, running from Folsom to Sacramento, just miles from his hometown of Elk Grove. He’ll compete in it four weeks after the 2026 season finale. But has this marathon training actually helped him dominate an incredible postseason run? You bet it has. Larson has three wins, an insane average finish of 6.8 (Hamlin’s next at 11.2), and an average point total of 47.1 (Bell’s next at 39.1). The numbers don’t lie.

Larson himself told me in an exclusive interview that running 40-plus miles a week has been key. He said, “It’s been fun to have this sort of going on in the background and fun to be committed to the training of it and to also keep my mind off of racing.” He thinks it’s crucial to have an activity to clear your head because racing is “pressure-packed and you can overthink it a lot of times.” This isn’t just about physical endurance, it’s about mental fortitude in the face of championship pressure! He’s doing the marathon with some California friends, including sprint-car mechanic Trevor Canales, making it even more personal.

Discipline Beyond the Track

Larson’s crew chief, Cliff Daniels, totally agrees that the marathon training is paying off. Daniels, who Larson is trying to get to run a half-marathon in Daytona next February, said, “I think it has to. His physical capabilities are as high as they’ve ever been.” Daniels sees the mental boost too, saying it “keeps him focused on the discipline in his weekly process and what it takes to work towards the end of a Cup season and what it takes to work towards a marathon and all those things.” This level of prep is different for Larson, who has had a less rigorous sprint-car schedule this year and spent more time with his kids. He’s found a new balance. When asked if it hurt him, Larson simply said, “I would say it hasn’t hurt me.” That’s classic understated confidence, telling you everything you need to know about where his head is at.

So, get ready, race fans. This Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, we could witness Kyle Larson clinch his third NASCAR Cup Series title. And what’s wild is that the racing world will barely have time to process this potential third title before Larson trades the roar of a Cup car for the pounding of pavement in California for that marathon, and then back to the midget car on Thanksgiving weekend. It’s a non-stop, championship-caliber performance, on and off the track.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.