Bill Belichick's Ex Showed Up At UNC-Miami, And Her Presence Made Split Rumors Impossible To Ignore

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The rumors about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly calling it quits hit the internet hard on Friday, Oct. 30. So what does his ex-girlfriend do the very next day? She reportedly shows up at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill for the UNC-Miami game. That’s right, just 24 hours after reports of their breakup surfaced, Hudson was in attendance, throwing a major wrench into all the speculation.

Game Day Twist That Left Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Fans, we all thought we knew the story. Reports were flying that Jordon Hudson, the former college cheerleader, wouldn’t be anywhere near the University of North Carolina football field after her split from Belichick. But according to “People” magazine, those assumptions were dead wrong. Hudson was reportedly right there in Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, witnessing the Tar Heels battle the Hurricanes. Her presence, however, wasn’t enough to secure a win for UNC; they ultimately fell to Miami in a tight 38-35 contest, despite putting up a strong fight. It’s the kind of move that makes you wonder, “What’s *really* going on here?”

The Quiet Split That Wasn’t So Quiet After All

The initial reports of Belichick, 74, and Hudson ending their relationship first broke on Friday, Oct. 30. “TMZ” even claimed the pair had quietly split “late last year,” doing such a good job keeping it under wraps that even UNC staffers were caught off guard by the news, according to “USA Today.” But Belichick hasn’t exactly helped clear the air. When a reporter pressed him about his relationship with Hudson during a Monday, Nov. 2 press conference, the former Patriots coach fired back with a dismissive, “I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.” This is interesting because Hudson has been a frequent supporter of the UNC football team since she started dating Belichick, even photographed hugging him on the sidelines after North Carolina’s October 17 win over Duke. So, while neither Belichick nor Hudson has confirmed the breakup, her latest appearance absolutely raises more questions than it answers.

So what does this all mean for the Belichick-Hudson saga? Her attendance at the game could hint that they are still together, but it definitely doesn’t confirm they are officially back on. With no clear answers from either side, the future of their relationship remains a complete mystery. We’ll be watching for any further developments!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.