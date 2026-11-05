Cole Palmer's Pain and Tuchel's Stark Comments Are Colliding For England's Squad

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Medical checks are happening on Cole Palmer right now because Thomas Tuchel is about to drop his next England squad on Friday. This isn’t just a routine check-up, folks. It underlines that Palmer is still on Tuchel’s radar, even after those pretty “stark comments” the coach made back in September. The 24-year-old Chelsea forward missed all four games in the last international window because of a minor injury. He did go the full 90 for Chelsea against Brentford before those matches and started the first game afterward. Tuchel, who is picking the squad to face Croatia and Spain, said at the time Palmer was “playing with discomfort and pain” but was also “missing too many opportunities” with England. His recall is going to be a key theme on Friday, no doubt.

Injury Woes and Attackers Pushing Hard

Beyond the Palmer situation, Tuchel has a pile of other dilemmas staring him down. Bukayo Saka’s injury absence is a massive blow, and it opens up a spot for another attacker. Who is going to seize that chance? His Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke is absolutely pushing for a recall right now, coming off a string of impressive performances. But it’s not all about who’s stepping up. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford hasn’t played since mid-October, so he’s not even fit for selection. Plus, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah is a huge injury doubt. On the defensive side, Ben White and Djed Spence are both pushing for recalls after missing the last squad due to their own injuries. Look, guys like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Declan Rice are rock-solid, stonewall selections. The real intrigue is in those last few spots that are still up for grabs.

Who’s Next Up: Young Guns or Familiar Faces?

So, will Tuchel bring back some familiar faces, or are we about to see some new talent pulling on the England shirt? There are a few exciting candidates out there. Josh King, the 19-year-old Fulham midfielder, is already super close to a senior England debut. This kid went to the US with the preparation squad before the World Cup, alongside Alex Scott, Ethan Nwaneri, and Rio Ngumoha. Scott and Ngumoha have already made their senior debuts, and Nwaneri is out on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Tuchel even said in his last news conference that King is close, and the midfielder has been crushing it for the England Under-21s. The biggest hurdle for King, though, is finding a way to shine in his favored number 10 position, especially with Bellingham being England’s best midfielder and that spot already being a position of real strength for the Three Lions.

Then there’s the whole number nine situation. Will Lankshear has been prolific for Middlesbrough this season, and let’s be real, there’s a serious lack of out-and-out number nines in the English game. Being Harry Kane’s understudy is way harder than it sounds. Our captain just won the Ballon d’Or, loves to play almost every minute for his country, and is arguably the best player in Tuchel’s side. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in squads before and since the World Cup, and while he’s doing well for Leeds, it hasn’t quite clicked for him under Tuchel. He only got 15 minutes across two substitute appearances in the last window. Tuchel has even started using Bellingham as a backup to Kane, but you have to wonder if he’ll opt for a prospect like Lankshear in this squad.

Tuchel names this critical squad on Friday. These choices, especially with players pushing through pain and others out injured, are going to set the tone for the matches against Croatia and Spain. Every single decision matters for England’s trajectory moving forward!

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.