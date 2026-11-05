Cristiano Ronaldo Made A Move That Leaves A 146-Goal Hole No One Can Fill

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Cristiano Ronaldo officially called time on his international career on November 5, 2026, marking the close of what has to be one of the most unbelievable runs in the history of the sport. The 41-year-old made it official in a heartfelt statement, saying, “The day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt to the national team. When I look back at everything I experienced with the national team, I don’t just see matches, goals, records or trophies. I see people. I see Portuguese people living abroad who, for ninety minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met, but who became part of my life. Because, at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people.” After a legendary 24-year international career, he’s leaving behind records that might stand forever.

The Numbers Are Just… Unthinkable

Seriously, wrap your head around this: 234 all-time appearances for Portugal. 146 international goals. Both are not just Portuguese records, they are men’s international football records. Think about that for a second. The dude has scored in six different World Cup editions, more than any other player. SIX! That’s insane longevity and consistent top-tier performance. He holds the record for most appearances (30) and goals (11) at the UEFA European Championship. Ten international hat-tricks, 94 international goals after turning 30, and he’s scored against 49 different countries. He’s got 41 FIFA World Cup qualifying goals. Even with all that, the man also holds the record for most World Cup appearances without a title, clocking in at 27. It’s truly a career built on defying expectations and setting a new bar entirely.

A Career of Winning, Across the Board

Ronaldo’s win percentage for Portugal specifically sits at 60.7% over his incredible 24-year journey. When you look at his entire career, for both club and country, he played over 1,300 matches and won almost 900 of them, giving him a win percentage of around 66%. That’s a staggering consistency, isn’t it? He’s been a force in every competition, from racking up 36 wins in UEFA World Cup qualifying matches to 14 wins in European Championships. His 985 career goals for club and country, as of his retirement announcement, had him closing in on that mythical 1,000-goal mark. Just imagine the sheer volume of games, the travel, the pressure, and to consistently perform at that level for over two decades. It’s a testament to his dedication and pure, unadulterated talent.

This is the end of an era, no question. While the national team moves forward without their iconic number seven, the legacy of Cristiano Ronaldo will echo for generations. What a ride it’s been.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.