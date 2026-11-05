Jonathan Taylor to San Francisco? The Price Tag Alone Makes This Insane

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A wild rumor is making the rounds in league circles, and if you are a fan who follows the NFL trade deadline, you have probably heard it: Jonathan Taylor to the San Francisco 49ers. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk actually shared that Chris Simms mentioned on PFT Live how some folks in the league are wondering if the 49ers could go make a massive splash and land the Colts running back. Seriously, this idea makes absolutely zero sense for the 49ers.

The “Trade Deadline Splash” That’s Drowning in Logic Holes

Look, the 49ers are always looking for help, especially when they are chasing a Super Bowl run. They already made a big move adding DeForest Buckner in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts, so sure, maybe they would double-dip. But Taylor? That is where the brain-scratching starts. Adding Taylor would come with a massive price tag, we are talking well north of a second-round pick. We saw what they shelled out for Christian McCaffrey back in 2022, and this would be close to that kind of investment. For another running back? Come on.

Why This Move Is a Non-Starter for San Francisco

The reasons this rumor is just pure fantasy are piling up. First, you have Christian McCaffrey already rocking it in the backfield. Yeah, he is getting older, and he has dealt with injury issues in the past, but he is still a bell-cow back. What is the point of trading for *another* bell-cow back like Taylor when you already have one of the best? It would easily make for the best running back duo in the league, but it would be totally unnecessary. Plus, there is already optimism around Kaelon Black. Those valuable draft picks the 49ers would have to give up? They would be way more useful if they went towards a wide receiver or some much-needed defensive help. Unless McCaffrey is suddenly out for the rest of the year, there is just no scenario where adding Taylor makes enough sense to justify the insane cost. This whole thing feels like the kind of pure speculation that needs to be forgotten, and fast. There is effectively no chance the 49ers land Taylor.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.