The Punt Return Job Sean McVay Says Has ‘No Upside' For the Rams

Sean McVay just dropped the truth bomb: the Los Angeles Rams are scrambling for a new player to fair catch punts for the rest of the season, and it’s a job nobody in their right mind really wants. McVay himself told reporters this week it comes with “dire consequences and no upside.” You read that right: *no upside*. This isn’t about electrifying plays, folks, it’s about pure survival on special teams.

The “Don’t Screw It Up” Mandate

The Rams have already cut two punt returners this season, Xavier Smith and Alex Bachman. Talk about a revolving door! McVay’s goal is painfully clear: just catch the ball, throw your hand up, and make a fair catch. That’s it. Forget any dreams of breaking one off for 60 yards. McVay’s been through “years of stumbling through special teams additions,” so now he’s just begging for someone to simply not muff or fumble the punt. Kyren Williams and Tutu Atwell are apparently the leaders in the clubhouse for this unenviable task. It’s not like these guys are getting benched or anything; they just don’t have anything to gain. The only “win” here is not making a mistake.

Meet the Reluctant Candidates

So, who’s stepping up to this plate of pressure with zero reward? Kyren Williams, for one, has six career NFL punt returns under his belt, averaging a cool 6.6 yards per return. He did have 14 punt returns in his final year at Notre Dame, but again, McVay’s not eyeing those numbers for big plays now. It’s fair catch or bust. Tutu Atwell is also in the running, with 10 punt returns in 2021 and four in college. Just like Williams, his job would be strictly fair catch duty. Keep an eye out for Ronnie Rivers, too. He’s set to be activated this week, returning to the No. 3 running back role with special teams duty, and he’s got more extensive college returning experience than either Williams or Atwell. Guess what his primary punt return assignment would be? You guessed it: fair catch. Even practice squad guys like Brennan Presley and a re-signed Bachman are “options,” and their marching orders would be exactly the same: fair catch, and whatever you do, *don’t muff it*.

So there it is, a punt return competition where the only prize is avoiding disaster. For the Rams, finding a reliable, albeit unexciting, pair of hands is paramount. They just need someone to handle the ball and not create another special teams headache. Who steps up to simply catch the dang ball? We’ll be watching to see who can actually handle it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Turf Show Times.