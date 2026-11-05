John Harbaugh's Giants Are Rolling, and the Six-Loss Eagles Are NOT Ready For What's Next

Six straight losses for the Philadelphia Eagles. Yeah, you read that right. Six. And now they’ve gotta face the New York Giants, a division foe, in Week 9. The Birds have historically had the Giants’ number, but this ain’t the same Big Blue team. We talked to our buddies over at Big Blue View to get the lowdown on what the Giants are bringing to this matchup, and let me tell you, things are different.

Harbaugh Has Them Believing

The Giants are off to their most encouraging start in a long time, and you can point straight to head coach John Harbaugh for that. The dude brings credibility, plain and simple. He racked up 15 winning seasons in 18 years down in Baltimore, so he doesn’t need to prove squat to anyone. He’s driving the Giants hard, making them believe they’ve earned the right to win because of the work they’re putting in. Harbaugh isn’t afraid to challenge players or step on toes, and it’s clearly making this team better. That kind of leadership? It’s a game-changer.

McCarthy’s Excitement and Emerging Talent

On offense, the Giants got some real excitement brewing with J.J. McCarthy. His playing time’s been limited, sure, but he’s flashed some serious promise. He’s got that arm talent and mobility, showing it off in his 5 quarters on the field. When starting QB Jaxson Dart went down, the Giants didn’t just fold; they went out and traded for McCarthy, sending a clear message they weren’t throwing in the towel on the season. He gives them more upside than Jameis Winston and actually lets them run the offense exactly how they designed it for Dart. Can he keep it up? Can he force a full-blown QB debate for next offseason? We’ll have to see, but the early signs are definitely there. Beyond McCarthy, watch out for some underrated Giants who are really stepping up. Rookie WR Malachi Fields is developing nicely, and Bryan Hudson has straight-up taken the center job from John Michael Schmitz. On defense, Abdul Carter might not have huge sack numbers, but he’s been an absolute nightmare to block all season. And Deonte Banks? He’s been playing *really* well, looking like a true No. 1 shutdown corner back in Week 7 against Nico Collins of the Texans.

Run D Concerns, Barkley’s Threat

Now, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the Giants. Their run defense has been a bit hit and miss. They’re solid against the run, until they aren’t, and when they’re not, they give up big plays. That’s a red flag. And even though he’s not on the Giants anymore, Saquon Barkley still scares them with his ability to hit a home run play. The Eagles, desperate to snap this losing streak, will absolutely be looking to exploit that vulnerability and hope to avoid any of those “home run” plays from Barkley.

This Week 9 NFC East battle is huge for the Eagles. Can they finally break this six-game skid against a division rival that’s found its groove under Harbaugh? This is where you find out what a team is made of.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleeding Green Nation.