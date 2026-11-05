UNC Dropped Nearly $1 Million On An Investigation, And What They Found Is Wild

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North Carolina football shelled out nearly $1 million this fall to investigate alleged wrongdoing within its program, a staggering sum that uncovered claims of improper sexual relationships and drug use within university facilities. This wasn’t some minor HR complaint, folks. This was a deep dive, and the price tag alone tells you how serious the allegations were.

The Bombshell Findings That Rocked Chapel Hill

This massive, nearly $1 million investigation, first reported by WRAL, brought some seriously concerning allegations to light. We’re talking claims of improper sexual relationships and drug use right there in the football facilities. Wild, right? The probe’s findings stated that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.” That’s strong language, but it’s crucial to know the investigation also explicitly stated these actions were *not* deemed systemic. That’s a key distinction, but it doesn’t diminish the impact of what *did* happen.

At the center of this storm were two key figures: Steve Belichick, son of head coach Bill Belichick and the team’s defensive coordinator, and North Carolina’s general manager, Michael Lombardi. Both handed in their letters of resignation after the findings were made public. It’s a tough look for a program under Bill Belichick in only his second season, especially with the team on the cusp of qualifying for a bowl game, a welcome change after a rough 4-8 last year.

The Timeline of Departures

The departures weren’t simultaneous, but they were definitely tied to the ongoing inquiry. Michael Lombardi was the first to step away from his post. He’d been placed on paid administrative leave since late July, following a human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Lombardi officially resigned on September 3, just hours after the Tar Heels kicked off their season opener.

Steve Belichick’s exit followed a couple of weeks later. He announced his intention to resign around two weeks after Lombardi’s departure. However, he didn’t formally step away until October 27, having been placed on medical leave prior to tendering his resignation. So, while Bill Belichick is trying to steer the team towards a bowl game, he’s been doing it without two of his closest confidantes for much of the season.

This whole situation paints a murky picture off the field for a team that’s finally finding some success on it. While Bill Belichick’s squad battles to secure that bowl game, these off-field revelations clearly cast a long shadow over Chapel Hill.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.