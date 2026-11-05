Duce Robinson Is Done, and FSU's 11-Game Road Skid Is About to Get Worse

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Florida State’s offense is looking *totally* different for the rest of the season. Their top wide receiver, Duce Robinson, is out for the year after tearing his ACL, a devastating hit to the unit. This ain’t their only problem, either, as running backs Ousmane Kromah and Samuel Singleton Jr. are also sidelined. This Saturday, they’re on the road against the Boston College Eagles, trying to snap an absolutely brutal 11-game losing streak away from Doak Campbell Stadium. Yeah, the Eagles’ defense can be picked apart, but execution is gonna be the absolute key here.

Who Steps Up With Robinson Out?

Listen, with Robinson done for the year, it’s a no-brainer: Micahi Danzy and Jayvan Boggs gotta be the focal points. These guys are the main weapons for quarterback Ashton Daniels in the passing game. Danzy’s speed needs to be unleashed with deep shots downfield, and Boggs’ route running is exactly what you need to move those chains and get open. Daniels *has* to feed them. But don’t expect it to be a cakewalk. Boston College’s pass defense is ranked 35th, so they ain’t exactly a pushover.

Establishing the run game is another massive hurdle. Quintrevion Wisner showed up on the injury report Wednesday and is questionable for the game. If he can’t go, true freshman Amari Thomas gets the start, and that’s not ideal when he’s only logged four carries all season. FSU absolutely *must* keep Boston College’s defense honest on the ground. Go one-dimensional and you’re playing right into the Eagles’ strength, which is defending the pass. You just can’t do that when your receiving corps is already hurting.

Cracking the Red Zone Code and Holding Onto the Ball

The Eagles’ defense might be kinda meh overall, but they’ve been solid on third down, allowing opponents to convert just 33.7% of the time. FSU’s own conversion rate isn’t much better at 38.6%. It’s gonna be tough, but finding a way to keep those chains moving is critical.

Here’s where things get interesting: Boston College is awful in the red zone. I’m talking *awful*. They’ve given up 29 scores on 32 red zone visits, with 20 of those being touchdowns. That’s a 90.6% score rate for opponents! Meanwhile, Florida State has scored on 27 of their 31 attempts, with 22 touchdowns. When FSU gets into that red zone, they HAVE to put up points. This is where you capitalize big time.

And finally, for the love of all that is holy, they cannot turn the ball over. Boston College doesn’t score a ton of points, averaging only 21.6 a game. You know how that number goes up significantly? When FSU hands them the ball in prime scoring position. Ashton Daniels has to be efficient, period. No turnovers, no easy points for the Eagles.

This Saturday on the road, FSU isn’t just fighting Boston College, they’re fighting an 11-game losing streak away from home and a battered offense. It’s time to see what this team is made of when the chips are down.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.