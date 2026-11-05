The Top-20 Teams Are On Upset Alert And College Football Has No Answer

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Five teams from the first College Football Playoff rankings, all inside the top 20, are staring down upset alerts this weekend. Week 10 is about to deliver some wild “good on good” matchups that could totally flip the script right out of the gate for the CFP committee. Expect some heavy fluctuation every Tuesday night from here on out, because if these predictions hold, things are about to get real spicy.

No. 2 Georgia Is On Upset Alert and Nobody Is Ready For What That Means

Get ready for a serious gut check for the defending SEC champions. No. 2 Georgia is heading into enemy territory to face No. 10 Ole Miss (+3.5), and this game is going to test them on both sides of the ball. Ole Miss has some serious talent at quarterback with Trinidad Chambliss, and their defense has been stepping up big time lately. Remember last fall? Ole Miss’s offense found success twice against Glenn Schumann’s defense, and Chambliss has absolutely torched Georgia in both of his career starts. Now he gets to do it at home in the rubber match.

Georgia’s offense, which was averaging a ridiculous 38 points per game during their 5-0 start, has cooled way off. They’ve put up just 20, 24, and 20 points in their last three outings against Alabama, Auburn, and Florida. If Ole Miss pulls off this win, the SEC Championship picture just got a whole lot more complicated down the stretch.

The Holy War Is Heating Up and Utah’s Season Hangs In The Balance

It just means more in the Big 12, doesn’t it? One of Saturday’s must-watch games kicks off early in Salt Lake City as No. 3 Utah faces No. 9 BYU (+5.5). Utah is our projected conference champion after Week 9, and winning the conference would likely lock them into a top-4 seed. But hold on a second, BYU and Texas Tech are right there, breathing down their necks.

BYU could take the driver’s seat in the conference with a win this weekend, even after their recent loss at UCF. This “Holy War” has never felt this meaningful for the CFP discussion. BYU has won three straight in this series, breaking Utah’s nine-game winning streak from 2010-2019. Can Utah hold them off?

UCLA’s Road Trip Is a Nightmare and the Numbers Are Brutal

No. 8 UCLA is heading cross-country to take on Minnesota (+5.5), and let’s just say the odds are not in their favor. Not only do they have to deal with the brutal travel, but the numbers historically play against West Coast teams in this kind of spot. Add in a 12 p.m. ET kickoff, which means a seriously early start for those body clocks, and you’ve got a recipe for a potential letdown.

This weekend is set to be a wild one. With the first CFP rankings out, every game has massive implications. Expect some serious shake-ups and twists in the road to Selection Sunday. Which teams will rise, and which will fall? We’re about to find out.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.