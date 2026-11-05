The Deshaun Watson Concussion Update That Tells Browns Fans Everything About Week 9

Cleveland Browns logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Deshaun Watson is officially in concussion protocol, and that means Shedeur Sanders is likely stepping in to start at quarterback for the Browns’ Week 9 clash against the New Orleans Saints. This news dropped Wednesday, shaking up what was already shaping up to be a critical game for Cleveland.

The QB Question and Missing Starters

Wednesday’s injury report from the Browns was a real gut punch for fans, with Watson’s concussion protocol status being the biggest headline. But it wasn’t just him: a total of four Cleveland starters missed the first practice of the week, immediately raising concerns about the team’s depth and readiness. Getting Sanders ready to go in a hurry is now priority number one for head coach Kevin Stefanski. Meanwhile, the Saints got a bit of good news, seeing wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. return to practice. Both have a shot at returning from injured reserve this week, which could be a boost for New Orleans.

Shifting Pieces: Who’s Back and Who’s Still Out?

Fast forward to Thursday, and the situation remained fluid for Cleveland. Watson was still nowhere to be seen at practice, which isn’t a surprise given the concussion protocol. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins also remained sidelined, a tough break for the defensive line that relies on him. However, there was a glimmer of hope as offensive tackle Austin Barber and linebacker Quincy Williams both returned to the practice field in Berea. That’s some welcome news for Cleveland’s Week 9 chances, especially getting key players like Barber and Williams back out there. Still, Collins is a massive piece of that defensive line, and his continued absence is definitely noticeable. We’ve seen before, like with offensive tackle Tytus Howard last week, that veterans can miss practice and still suit up for the game. But Friday’s participation report is going to be a huge indicator of whether Collins can actually play.

The Browns are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints, and with Watson out, all eyes are on Sanders and how this banged-up roster can pull together. That final injury report on Friday is going to be absolutely massive.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.