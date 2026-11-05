Garrett Wilson Is Running Out Of Time, And The Jets Are Staring Down A Chiefs Defense Without Him

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Garrett Wilson is still stuck in concussion protocol and didn’t hit the practice field for the New York Jets again on Thursday, putting his Week 9 status for the massive showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in serious doubt. This is a brutal hit, man. The guy is one of their most important players, and losing him for a game against a “very challenging Chiefs defense” is exactly what you don’t want to see right now.

No Practice, No Hope? Wilson’s Week 9 Status Looks Grim

Wilson landed in concussion protocol after Week 8, and the clock has been ticking ever since. Not practicing on Wednesday was a bad sign, but Rich Cimini from ESPN dropping the news that Wilson also wasn’t at practice Thursday? That’s when you know things are getting real. Cimini even tweeted it out: “Jets practice: No sign of Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Harrison Phillips (ankle) during stretching.” Look, clearing concussion protocol in one week is already super tricky, and when you miss two full days of practice ahead of a Sunday game, the odds just plummet. It’s tough to get the reps you need, never mind jump through all the hoops to get cleared.

Who Steps Up If Wilson Is Out?

While the news about rookie edge rusher David Bailey and star running back Breece Hall practicing is definitely encouraging for the Jets, the Wilson update is a huge downer. If he’s officially ruled out for Week 9, the Jets’ offense will need some serious players to step up against a Chiefs defense that won’t be taking it easy. Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell are expected to see much larger roles in the passing game. We should also look for Isiah Williams to get more involved, and Kenyon Sadiq and Mason Taylor could definitely see some extra work this week too. It’s a huge opportunity for these guys, but it’s also a ton of pressure to fill the shoes of a top receiver.

The chance that Wilson somehow clears protocol in time for Week 9 is slim to none right now, especially after this Thursday update. The Jets are heading into a brutal matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and it looks like they’ll be doing it without their number one wideout. Keep your eyes peeled for the final injury report, but don’t hold your breath for Wilson to suit up.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.