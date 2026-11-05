The Wild MLS Rule That Could Tank Your Team's Playoff Hopes This Saturday

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Decision Day is coming this Saturday, November 7th, and if your favorite MLS club ends up tied on points after the 34-match regular season, you better believe these tiebreaker rules are going to be everything. Teams are scrapping hard for those Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoff spots, for crucial seeding, and even for MLS Cup hosting priority. Every single game matters, and frankly, every single foul could, too.

Beyond the Standings: The First Round of Tiebreakers

Forget what you thought you knew about simple point totals. Once the dust settles and the regular season is done, if clubs are tied on points, MLS rolls out a whole list of tiebreaking procedures. It kicks off with the stuff you expect: total number of wins, which makes sense. After that, it’s all about Goal Differential (GD), then Goals For (GF). Those first three are pretty standard, right? They reward consistent winning and an aggressive offense. But the list gets wild, and this is where things can really swing for a team like our Sounders.

When Discipline (or Lack Thereof) Could Cost Everything

Here’s where it gets interesting, and honestly, a little shocking. After wins, goal differential, and goals for, the MLS goes to something called “Fewest Disciplinary Points per match.” Yeah, you read that right. Your team’s playoff dream could hinge on how many yellow cards they racked up. A foul is 1 point, a technical staff warning is 2 points, a yellow card is 3 points, and a second yellow or a straight red card slams you with 7 points. And remember, it’s a maximum of seven points for any individual incident. Can you imagine missing out on a playoff spot because of a late-game foul a month ago? It feels like an episode of *Survivor*, but for soccer! After that, they look at Away Goals Differential, then Away Goals For, followed by Home Goals Differential and Home Goals For. If, somehow, clubs are *still* tied after all that, it comes down to a coin toss for two teams or a drawing of lots for three or more. The crazy part? If clubs are still tied after one round of these procedures, they just go through the entire list *again* until everything is sorted. Talk about high stakes!

This Saturday is going to be electric. Every pass, every tackle, every shot on goal, even every card, will carry immense weight for teams fighting for their postseason lives. So, Seattle fans, get ready to sweat it out because Decision Day promises drama, and the margins are thinner than ever.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.