The 35 Words Charles Barkley Said About Wemby's 52-Point Night That Nobody In the NBA Is Ready For

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Victor Wembanyama absolutely went off Wednesday night, dropping an insane 52 points, pulling down 24 rebounds, blocking eight shots, and adding two steals and two assists in an NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks. This wasn’t just a great game, it was a performance that had fans realizing they were witnessing something truly special from the 22-year-old phenom, even with the Mavericks trying to stage a second-half push for the win.

Charles Barkley Was Left Speechless By Just Two Quarters

Talk about an instant classic. Even at halftime, when Wemby had already racked up 29 points and 15 rebounds, Charles Barkley was practically speechless. He was on ESPN’s halftime show, tasked with covering Wemby’s early performance, and the dude just couldn’t believe what he was seeing. Barkley kicked things off with the perfect response that pretty much summed up how dominant the Spurs star was in those first two quarters. He laid it all out there: “What the hell am I supposed to say? America, I wish I could just make up something to sound smart; just look at this stuff. This is just ridiculous, man, I mean it is flat-out amazing.” The wildest part? That was just *two quarters*. Barkley, along with the rest of the crew, just watched the highlights like every other fan, genuinely stunned.

“The Alien” Delivers an Out-Of-This-World Performance

That halftime show reaction? It was only a preview of what was to come. Wemby kept his foot on the gas, remaining dominant and incredibly impressive throughout the second half, despite Dallas’s best efforts to steal a victory. He finished the night shooting 16-of-28 from the field, good for 57.1%, showcasing that offensive skill to go along with his ridiculous rebounding and shot-blocking numbers. This was the kind of out-of-this-world performance that cemented his nickname, “The Alien,” and once again proved just how dominant this kid can be on the floor.

Wemby just keeps showing us why he’s one of the most talked-about players in the league. You just gotta watch this guy and see what he does next. The NBA needs to be ready.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.