Trinidad Chambliss Is Untrickable, and No. 2 Georgia Has No Perfect Remedy

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No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia are set to collide this Saturday in Oxford, a clash that could make or break the Rebels’ College Football Playoff hopes. This isn’t just another SEC matchup, folks; it’s a rematch of an absolutely spectacular, 14-score Sugar Bowl from January 1, 2026, where Ole Miss snagged a 39-34 victory after Georgia had tied the game with just 56 seconds left. Talk about a blood rivalry getting cooked up!

The Stakes Are Sky-High for Ole Miss

Right now, Georgia is sitting pretty at 7-1 overall, 5-1 in the SEC, and ranked No. 2 in the initial CFP rankings. They’ll probably be okay even with a loss. But Ole Miss, at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC, is ranked No. 10 and a loss could absolutely derail their playoff dreams. The winner of this game gets a much clearer path to the SEC championship and that sweet, sweet first-round bye. Everyone knows what’s on the line, and it boils down to pure execution and containment. For Ole Miss, it’s about shutting down Georgia’s monstrous run game. For Georgia? It’s all about trying to slow down Ole Miss’s do-everything quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss.

Trinidad Chambliss Is Making Everyone Sweat

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t just doing his usual coach-speak when he talks about Chambliss. He’s genuinely zeroing in on what makes this kid so incredibly difficult to defend. Smart told the media earlier this week that it isn’t just the “wow!” plays that get all the headlines. He said, “It’s the down-in, down-out decision making that he’s really elite at. The accuracy that he’s elite at, the release, the decision. His pinpointing. He has an anticipation of windows that’s probably unmatched. … He goes forwards, backwards as fast as he goes sideways.”

Smart knows that Chambliss presents a truly unique challenge because of his talent, his experience, and the system under head coach Pete Golding. “There’s nothing we’re going to do that he hasn’t seen,” Smart emphasized. “You’re not tricking the guy. I think that’s what people get infatuated with, is, ‘How can I trick him and do that?’ You can’t do that. … There’s not a perfect remedy. If there was, somebody would have done it.” Ole Miss is slinging it for an average of 282.1 yards through the air this season, second only to LSU in the SEC. While Georgia’s defense ranks sixth in the conference, giving up 186.6 passing yards per game, pure yardage doesn’t tell the whole story. Chambliss is an absolute assassin in the red zone, making plays against SEC teams that give even Smart pause. Oh, and thanks to a durable offensive line and Chambliss’s elite decision-making and legs, Ole Miss has given up just five sacks all season. You want the real key to this game? It’s whether Georgia can finally get to this quarterback.

Georgia’s Counter-Punch: Run Game and Pass Rush

On the flip side, Georgia’s defense has been swarming quarterbacks at a fearsome rate, racking up 26 sacks to date. That’s the program’s best sack total since their landmark defensive year of 2021! However, the Rebels are apparently willing to take their chances with Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton’s arm if it means completely shutting down Georgia’s powerful run game. This Saturday is going to be an absolute brawl, and we can’t wait to see which strategy comes out on top. Get ready, this one’s going to be a classic!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.