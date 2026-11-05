Bhayshul Tuten Put Up Historic Numbers, And Now The Jaguars Might Be Without Him For TNF

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Bhayshul Tuten, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ bell cow running back, didn’t practice all week due to ankle and foot injuries and is officially questionable for Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens. This comes right after his best game of the season, a performance that saw him absolutely explode for the AFC South leaders. It’s a true game-time decision, and talk about a gut punch when you’re looking to keep that momentum rolling.

Tuten’s Week 8 Explosion Made History

Let’s just talk about what Tuten did last week against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a 42-7 blowout victory for Jacksonville, and he was *the man*. He racked up 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, averaging a ridiculous 6.5 yards per carry. But he wasn’t done there, oh no. Tuten also co-led the Jaguars in receiving, snagging two catches for 55 yards and another touchdown. That’s a huge dual-threat performance, the kind of all-purpose back play that changes games. In fact, it was so good, Tuten became the first Jacksonville player since Maurice Jones-Drew back in 2007 to hit 100-plus rushing yards, 50-plus receiving yards, and multiple touchdowns in a single game. And get this: Sunday was his first career game with over 100 rushing yards. Across the entire season, he’s the *only* player in the NFL to have three-plus rushing touchdowns and three-plus receiving touchdowns. That’s elite company, showcasing just how vital he is to that Jaguars offense.

Next Man Up and High Stakes in Baltimore

So, with Tuten’s status hanging in the balance, what’s the plan for Thursday night? If the Jaguars play it safe and sideline him, fourth-year veteran Chris Rodriguez Jr. would step up as the RB1. Rodriguez has been solid this season, putting up 209 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 45 carries. He even broke free against the Colts for a 28-yard rushing touchdown up the middle that helped secure a commanding 35-0 lead. He’s got some juice, no doubt. The Jaguars are heading into Baltimore as 10-point road favorites against the 4-4 Ravens, who are set to start third-string, undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano at quarterback. This Thursday night matchup is a massive opportunity for the 5-2 Jaguars to solidify their hold on the AFC South, but doing it without their dynamic playmaker in Tuten would definitely be a challenge.

The Jaguars are in Baltimore for Thursday Night Football. They need to keep their focus sharp and see if Rodriguez Jr. can pick up where Tuten left off, especially as they look to maintain their spot atop the AFC South standings.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.