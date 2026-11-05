A Christian McCaffrey-Level Haul: The One Reason the Colts Are Holding Jonathan Taylor Until the Deadline

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The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly received “plenty of trade calls” for their available players, especially running back Jonathan Taylor, but are hitting pause on any deals until after their Week 9 home game against the Dallas Cowboys. NFL Insider Jordan Schultz dropped the news, and it sounds like the Colts are playing some serious hardball in the lead-up to the trade deadline.

Why the Colts Are Playing The Waiting Game

There’s some real chatter around the league that the Colts might have jumped the gun on trading veteran pillars Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner earlier this week. The thought is they didn’t quite maximize the return for those long-time standouts. So, this delay with Taylor and others? It looks like a course correction. Indianapolis is clearly trying to squeeze every last drop of value out of their guys before pulling the trigger. It’s a bold move, waiting until right up against the deadline, but if it means a bigger haul, you gotta respect the gamble.

Taylor, Stewart, and Downs: Who’s on the Block and What They Could Fetch

It’s not just Taylor generating buzz. Starting nose tackle Grover Stewart and young slot wideout Josh Downs, who actually requested a trade last week, are also garnering interest from other teams. The potential compensation varies for each player, but Taylor is the real headliner. He’s projected to bring in a significant amount of draft capital. There’s even increased speculation around league circles that the Colts are eyeing a “Christian McCaffrey” trade haul for Taylor, or at the very least, a full first-round pick. That’s a massive asking price, but Taylor is a game-wrecker when healthy. The Colts are clearly shooting for the moon with this one.

The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10th, at 4 PM EST. That upcoming game against Dallas is going to be under a microscope. Will Taylor play? Will a standout performance push his price even higher? The Colts are putting all their cards on the table, trying to maximize their assets in what could be one of the more impactful trade deadlines in recent memory. You can bet every GM in the league is watching what happens in Indy over the next few days.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.