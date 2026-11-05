Candice Swanepoel Is Not Rushing Tom Brady, But That Gold Ring Tells a Wild Story

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Candice Swanepoel is making it crystal clear exactly what she wants from her relationship with Tom Brady right now: she is “not looking to rush a relationship.” That’s the word straight from an insider, even after Swanepoel was spotted rocking a gold band on her left ring finger just days ago, fueling engagement rumors everywhere.

No Rush, No Problem, Miami Living

Turns out, the Victoria’s Secret model is just getting to know the NFL star. The word is her “plate is very full” juggling her kids and a booming career. And hey, Brady’s got his own busy, independent life, which apparently works out perfectly for them. An insider told People that these two “go on dates when they can and have fun together.” It’s “not a super intense relationship,” the source added, noting they both have a ton going on but are “happy to see each other when their schedules allow.” Talk about laid-back.

These two have been reportedly dating since June, with Us Weekly dropping the first report on Saturday, Oct. 24, saying they’d been together for “a while.” People followed up the next day, confirming the June start date and adding some wild details: they’ve been “very secretive and selective” about who knows, even going “to great lengths not to be spotted” when they meet up. The convenience of both living in Miami is huge, making it “very convenient” to spend “a lot of time together.”

The Gold Band That Rocked the Rumor Mill

The internet absolutely blew up on Friday, Oct. 30, when Swanepoel was photographed sporting a shiny gold band on her left ring finger. She was just out and about, rocking a casual look: black leggings, black tank, white camisole underneath. But that wasn’t the only bling! She also had a gold pinky ring and a matching bracelet. The gold band on *that* finger immediately had everyone screaming “engagement!” But if the sources are right, she’s not looking to speed things up. It sure sparked some serious buzz, though.

Despite all the chatter and that attention-grabbing ring, neither Tom Brady nor Candice Swanepoel has said a single word about any of these dating allegations. So, are they taking it slow, or is that ring something else entirely? One thing’s for sure: the rumor mill ain’t slowing down anytime soon as we all wait to see what’s next for this rumored power couple.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.